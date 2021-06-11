In episode 3 of ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2, Alma and Bertram try to wipe out all the evidence leading to Mrs. Yost’s death. They’re almost about to get away with it when Rocco begins to behave differently. Dee is in a troubled state of mind, and Vern helps her out. For a detailed update on the previous episode, you could refer to the recap section. Before the next episode drops, you can check out the details for ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 4 here!

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 4 will land on June 17, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season comprises ten episodes in total, and new episodes generally drop on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 4?

Fans can catch ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 4 on Paramount+ at the aforementioned date and time. Viewers in Canada can access the show on W Network and W Network’s official site. In addition, if you want to rewatch the first season, you can buy/rent episodes on platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In the fourth episode of ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2, Dee’s parents will be back only to confront news about Mrs. Yost’s disappearance. However, Rocco’s digging might expose her dead body, and if that happens, Alma and Bertram will be doomed. Meanwhile, Rita might think up a plan to get rid of Carlo. Although she is on good terms with Catherine now, we’re not sure about her real motive.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 3 is titled ‘Lady in the Lake.’ After Mrs. Yost’s tragic death, Alma and Bertram recall her annoying habit of looking down upon them as they now prepare to bury her. The couple is glad that they would never have to tolerate her insulting remarks again, but after a few seconds, the gravity of the situation pulls them down. They now have to cover up their tracks. Dee returns and senses something unusual about their pet dog. At the garden club, Catherine enquires about a Chinatown apartment.

Alma and Bertram pretend to have sent Mrs. Yost away on a vacation where she’d disappear. Elsewhere, Dee is puzzled about Scooter’s feelings for her, and she is even more confused when he refuses to divulge any personal details during a night out. Rita, on the other hand, begins to sympathize with Catherine because of Carlo’s violent outpours. Dee is adamant about finding the truth, so she hires Vern to investigate Scooter. Alma chances upon an old friend, Tom Madison, at a restaurant she went to on her honeymoon.

Bertram is not too keen on sharing a table with him and is even more irked when she reveals he was her first killer. As they reach home, Alma leaves her purse in the car, but when Bertram rushes to retrieve it, he gets stuck. After multiple attempts to get close to Vern, Dee gets rejected by him. Her parents arrive home shortly after, and Rocco begins to scrape out mud from the burial site.

