In episode 4 that aired this week, Alma is preparing for the arrival of the nominating committee, who would then inspect her house and declare whether she is fit to be in the garden club. Alma compensates for her impoverished household by grabbing items from Mrs. Yost’s exquisite abode. To know what happens next, you could check out the recap section. Before the next episode releases, here’s everything we know about ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 5!

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 5 will release on June 24, 2021, at 3 am ET on Paramount+. The second season has ten episodes, and new episodes generally release every week on Thursdays.

Where to Watch Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5?

To watch ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 5 as soon as it drops, you can simply subscribe to Paramount+ and visit the website at the aforementioned timeslot. Viewers in Canada can stream the show on W Network and W Network’s official site. The first season is additionally available on platforms like Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, Vudu, and Amazon Prime Video. You can buy/rent the episodes on these services in case you ever feel like rewatching them.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode of ‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 will continue to follow the events after Mrs. Yost’s death. Dee’s arrival might change the social landscape of the house. As Alma is steadily growing into a powerful woman, she might attract more haters than followers, and we’ve already seen Rita exhibit a hint of jealousy. Her journey into the club might get derailed if the truth about Mrs. Yost comes out. There is a fair chance their cover might blow up because of Rocco, who is still as loyal to Mrs. Yost.

Why Women Kill Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

‘Why Women Kill’ season 2 episode 4 is titled ‘Scene Of The Crime.’ In the episode, Alma’s election results are approaching near, and the entire nominating committee wants to do a home inspection. Alma decorates the house using Mrs. Yost’s possessions. Meanwhile, the authorities discover the dead woman’s car, and as per the evidence found, they deduce that she accidentally drove into the lake and drowned. Rita wants to seek revenge from Catherine, but Scooter is reluctant to help her out. He also needs to make amends with Dee after leaving her out in the rain. Alma and Bertram notice the police pulling up in the front yard as they’re raiding the house. But she puts up a show and outsmarts them.

Vern and Dee go out on a date, but someone is tracking them. The committee arrives for its scheduled inspection, and Alma is complimented for her French painting, one of the stolen items from Mrs. Yost’s house. Vern and Dee are attacked by the tracker, the angry husband, who later collapses from a brutal assault by Dee. Rita decides to mentor Alma and signs her up for the club. Outside Mrs. Yost’s residence, Rocco begins to dig out its owner’s body which scares Alma and Bertram to the core. But they manage to whisk away Rocco before the matter goes out of hand. The ladies, on the other hand, nominate Alma for the club, and Rita is envious of the couple. In the end, Dee shows up.

Read More: Best Historical TV Shows on Netflix