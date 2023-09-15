Wilderness Season 2: Renewal Possibilities Explored

Created by Marnie Dickens, Amazon Prime’s ‘Wilderness’ is a British thriller series about a wife’s fury turning into a quest for revenge after discovering her husband’s infidelity. Based on B.E. Jones’ 2019 novel of the same name, the series follows Liv and Will Taylor, a young couple living in New York, whose marriage breaks down after Will’s affair comes to light. The couple’s attempts to reconcile take them on an all-American road trip, but Liv’s plans for revenge and an unexpected murder plunge their lives into chaos. If you enjoyed the show’s spicy revenge saga sprinkled with undertones of female empowerment, you must wonder if it will return with more episodes. In that case, here is everything we know about the possibility of ‘Wilderness’ season 2!

Will Wilderness Season 2 Happen?

The first season of ‘Wilderness’ premiered on September 15, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The debut season contains six episodes with a running time of approximately 50 minutes each. All episodes of season 1 dropped on the streaming service on the same day. The series received generally positive reviews from critics and was praised for its performances, plotting, and screenplay. However, at present, there is no confirmation on whether the series will be renewed for a second season.

The show’s first season introduces viewers to Liv and Will Taylor as they go on a road trip to mend their broken marriage after Will’s infidelity comes to light. However, as more secrets about Will are revealed, Liv becomes motivated to kill her husband and seek revenge for being mistreated. Season 1 ends with Liv sending Will to prison for Cara’s murder while freeing herself from her manipulative and egoistic husband. As a result, the first season concludes the overall storyline and leaves viewers with a satisfying conclusion.

The series is based on author B.E. Jones’ 2017 novel. The source material ends on a similar note and does not have a sequel, diminishing the chances of the series getting renewed for a second season. Moreover, the ending of season 1 also feels complete, leaving little room for the story to continue in a potential second installment. However, the strong critical and audience reception supports the series’ chances to return with a sophomore season.

Neither the network nor the creative team behind the series have commented on the possibility of a second season. As a result, the chances of a second installment materializing will hinge upon the show’s viewership. If the series exceeds all viewership expectations and proves to be a hit, the second season could be announced by Amazon Prime Video in the coming months. The debut season started filming in April 2022 before premiering in September 2023. As a result, a potential second season could also undergo a similar 15-month production cycle. Assuming the series gets renewed, ‘Wilderness’ season 2 could be released sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

The series stars Jenna Coleman (‘The Serpent‘) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (‘The Haunting of Hill House‘) as Liv and Will Taylor. The duo are likely to reprise their roles for a potential second installment. Claire Rushbrook, who plays Liv’s mother, Caryl, is also likely to return. However, given their characters’ demise in the first installment, Ashley Benson (Cara) and Eric Balfour (Garth) will almost certainly not appear.

The second season could follow Liv as she enjoys her independence and charts a new course in life, becoming a successful author. In the process, she encounters another male suitor who plunges her into darkness, leading to drastic measures. Meanwhile, Will could also be released from prison and seek Liv, hoping to exact revenge on his former wife for abandoning him by getting him falsely implicated in Cara’s death. As a result, Liv could be forced to deal with present issues while her past catches up to her.

Read More: Where is Wilderness Filmed?