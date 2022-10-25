Will Conrad and Billie Get Together in The Resident? Theories

Ever since Nicolette ‘Nic’ Nevin’s death in FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident,’ fans have been longing for a new love interest for Conrad Hawkins. Although he tries to date a couple of times, the memories of Nic stop him from nurturing a commitment with another woman, until he starts to see visions of Nic helping him move on from her death. In the fifth season finale, Conrad decides to nurture a relationship with Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan. Conrad’s decision affects Billie Sutton, who has feelings for the former. In the fifth episode of season 6, Conrad realizes that Billie is hiding something from him. Is there a possibility of their union if Conrad comes to know about Billie’s feelings for him? Let’s share our take on the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Conrad and Billie Get Together?

Ever since Nic’s death, Conrad has been trying to figure out a way to start dating another woman. After much emotional struggle, he chooses Cade, with whom he develops an endearing bond ever since their first meeting. However, his decision to share his life with her doesn’t necessarily mean that Billie is out of his life. Conrad chooses Cade without having any idea about Billie’s feelings for him. The moment he comes to know about the same, his life can change. As far as co-creator Amy Holden Jones is concerned, Billie is still in the picture.

“He [Conrad] actually has two beautiful alternatives here. It’s not clear that he picked Cade over Billie on an even playing field. He may well indeed have believed that she was not interested in him because of her friendship with Nic. So, where does that go?” Jones told ET Online. “It’s not a simple choice and I don’t believe it ever will be, really,” the co-creator added. Thus, Conrad most likely will reconsider his decision to date Cade if he comes to know that Billie has feelings for him.

However, for Conrad and Billie to get together, the former’s breakup with Cade is essential. But will that happen? It cannot be ruled out, as Jones indicated in the same interview. “To say that that relationship with Cade will have challenges, it’s not going to be perfect. None of them are,” she further added to ET Online. The co-creator had also revealed that the drug addiction of Cade’s father Dr. Ian Sullivan will have a direct impact on her relationship with Conrad. If Cade cannot help her father and maintain a relationship with Conrad at the same time, she may need to pick one of the two and she likely will choose her father due to her obligation as a daughter.

After Nic’s death, Conrad has wanted someone to love him and his daughter Gigi like Nic does. Considering that Billie was Nic’s best friend, there won’t be a better person than Billie to replace Nic in Conrad’s life. If becoming a mother to Gigi is something Cade cannot fulfill at this point in her life, especially due to her obligations to take care of her father, Conrad may start to think that Cade isn’t the right person. If that’s the case, knowing about Billie’s feelings for him may lead Conrad to her and their possible union.

Having said that, Billie will not be waiting for Conrad to change his decision indefinitely. She may even start dating another individual. “Billie’s not going to stand around and just twiddle her thumbs. There’s another player coming on the board, a doctor you haven’t met who’s going to go after Billie,” Jones told ET Online in the same interview. In addition, the co-creator had also teased that Billie and August Jeremiah “AJ/The Raptor” Austin may get together as well. “[…] it’s not clear what her relationship with Raptor’s going to be either. Friends sometimes become lovers,” Jones added.

Conrad and Billie’s union depends upon the former coming to know about the latter’s feelings as soon as possible. If he becomes aware of the same, Conrad may want to consider Billie as well. As far as Billie is concerned, even if another man enters her life, the same may help her realize how she doesn’t want to share her life with anyone but Conrad. Considering these factors, their union cannot be ruled out.

