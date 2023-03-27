Will Dr. Glassman Die? Is Richard Schiff Leaving The Good Doctor?

Dr. Aaron Glassman is more than a mentor for Dr. Shaun Murphy in ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor.’ Glassman has always cared and fought for Shaun, even when his peers question the autistic savant’s abilities as a surgeon. The neurosurgeon puts his reputation and prestige on the line for adding Shaun to the surgeons of San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital. He also attends Shaun and Lea’s wedding as the surgeon’s father figure. Considering their relationship, it isn’t a surprise that Shaun is worried about Glassman’s fate. The seventeenth episode of the sixth season ends with a cliffhanger that concerns the neurosurgeon’s possible death. So, will he die, opening a gateway for Richard Schiff to leave the series? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Dr. Glassman Die?

Dr. Glassman has fought death for a considerable while after getting diagnosed with a highly dangerous and nearly terminal brain cancer in the first season finale. After a biopsy, it is confirmed that the neurosurgeon is fighting a low-grade glioma. In the second season, the doctor undergoes surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy to treat the same, only to eventually go into remission. In the seventeenth episode of the sixth season, Shaun asks his first-year resident Dr. Jared Kalu to do ten sutures in a patient instead of eight after a patient has lost blood post-operation due to the lack of adequate sutures. Kalu tells his attending that Dr. Glassman was in charge of the sutures, indicating that the experienced neurosurgeon committed a rookie mistake.

In the promo of the eighteenth episode, Shaun confronts Glassman concerning the symptoms and lets him know that the neurosurgeon’s brain cancer may have returned. Although Glassman tries to dismiss Shaun, the latter is convinced that the former should at least confirm the same since he doesn’t want to lose his “father” when he is about to become one. If Glassman’s brain cancer has returned, his death is indeed a possibility. After surviving a nearly-terminal tumor, it is unlikely that he will be able to do the same once again, especially when the possible tumor can be terminal this time. Does that mean Glassman will die for sure? Is Richard Schiff leaving the medical drama? Let’s see.

Is Richard Schiff Leaving The Good Doctor?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Richard Schiff has released a statement concerning the actor’s departure from ‘The Good Doctor.’ First of all, Schiff’s character Dr. Glassman is yet to be diagnosed with brain cancer again. Missing two sutures can be a mistake Glassman committed rather than an indication of the supposed return of his brain cancer. Shaun can be unnecessarily worrying about the neurosurgeon because the former sees him as nothing short of a father. Understandably, Shaun must be worrying about his only “relative” and his judgments as a doctor must be affected by his personal concerns.

The eighteenth episode of the sixth season is titled ‘A Blip,’ which possibly indicates that the eight sutures are nothing more than a mistake committed by Glassman. The show’s writers must have conceived the possible “blip” to explore Shaun’s reaction to even the possibility of the neurosurgeon’s brain cancer returning. Shaun gets visibly upset and even expresses how he fears the death of his “father.” Considering Shaun’s words, the particular storyline can be conceived to establish the strength of the “father-son” relationship that exists between the mentor and mentee.

Throughout the sixth season, the writers of the series tried to establish the depth of the relationship between Glassman and Shaun, especially through Glassman staying in Shaun’s apartment and later in the same building. The attending surgeon fearing Glassman’s death is another way of depicting the same depth. In addition, Schiff has been sharing regular updates from the filming sets of the medical drama, which seemingly guarantees his involvement in the final episodes of the sixth season. Considering these factors, we believe that Schiff most likely will continue featuring in ‘The Good Doctor.’

Read More: Will Morgan Get Pregnant in The Good Doctor?