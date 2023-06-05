Will Grace Die? Is Karen David Leaving Fear the Walking Dead?

The eighth season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ revolves around PADRE, the safe place Alicia Clark searches for in the seventh installment. PADRE captures Morgan Jones’ allies and friends, including his partner Grace, when he shares the location of the group in return for Mo. In the fourth episode of the season, Morgan arrives in King County to find his turned son Duane so that he can kill and put him to rest. Grace and Mo eventually arrive in the region to look after their loved one. The engrossing episode ends with a startling development that makes the viewers concerned about Grace’s fate and Karen David’s commitment to the show. If you are eager to know more about the same, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Grace Die?

When Morgan arrives in King County to kill and bury Duane, Mo leads Grace to the latter’s partner for the three of them to reunite. Grace extends her support to her beloved man as he battles several walkers and PADRE’s soldiers to find and kill Duane. After burying him and Jenny, Morgan shares a heartwarming moment with Grace and Mo, which comes to an end when a walker tries to attack Mo. Grace saves her daughter from the undead but ends up getting bitten by the same walker. Morgan then takes her to Dwight and Sherry, who join him to take the injured Grace to June.

Since June has managed to save Finch from a walker bite without any complications, Morgan is expecting the former to repeat the miracle and save Grace. Although June is expected to try her best, it is uncertain whether PADRE’s improved treatment protocol to cure walker bites will help Grace. PADRE develops the same to protect the children in the community, which explains why Finch gets cured easily. The cure may not be helpful for Grace and even if it is, Shrike may not want her resources to save the life of someone who has turned against the wishes and notions of the authoritarian regime. June’s hands may get tied for her to help Grace.

In addition, the walker bite is not the only threat to Grace’s life. Due to a long period of radiation exposure, before she ends up in PADRE, Grace gets sick and is diagnosed with an illness that is expected to gradually kill her. Even if June succeeds in curing the walker bite, the same illness may take Grace’s life. Does that mean we are seeing the last of Karen David? Let’s find out.

Is Karen David Leaving Fear the Walking Dead?

As of yet, neither AMC nor Karen David has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’ Even if Grace is destined to die, she is not expected to die right away. With the help of June, she may succeed in prolonging her death if she cannot survive the same. Since Alicia has lived for months even after getting bitten by a walker, there’s no reason to believe that Grace will not do the same. PADRE’s mysterious cure for walker bites may mitigate her symptoms and let her live for a few more months.

Although Grace has a severe sickness, in addition to the walker bite, that may kill her, June is expected to make sure that the former will survive as long as it is possible. In a conversation with Morgan, Grace reveals that she only has a short period, before she dies, to spend the same with his partner and daughter. We can expect the short period to get included in the setting of the eighth season. Since season 8 is the final installment of the series, it will not even be a surprise if Grace dies in the series finale rather than in a previous episode. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Karen most likely will continue featuring in ‘Fear the Walking Dead.’

Read More: What Happened to Sarah? Did Mo Collins Leave Fear the Walking Dead?