Will Love is Blind Season 2 Release in 2021?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is a highly entertaining and popular reality series that combines speed dating and blind dating, but with a twist. The participants — 30 single men and women — are prevented from seeing each other on any of their dates by actual walls! The show’s intention is to find out whether personality and conversation alone can result in a successful engagement. Created by Chris Coelen, this Netflix original dating show is touted as a social experiment.

‘Love is Blind’ premiered in February 2020, and audiences across the world thoroughly enjoyed its literal take on blind love. Unsurprisingly, fans are eager to see another installment of this binge-watchable, Emmy-nominated series. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Love is Blind’ season 2.

Love is Blind Season 2 Release Date

‘Love is Blind’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on February 13, 2020, on Netflix. The season comprises 11 episodes with a runtime of 49-85 minutes each. ‘Love Is Blind: After the Altar’ was released as an extension of season 1 on July 28, 2021. The three special episodes have a runtime of 41-46 minutes each.

You must be wondering about the fate of season 2. Don’t worry, we’ve got great news! Netflix announced the renewal of ‘Love is Blind’ for seasons 2 and 3 on March 24, 2020. That’s right, the immense popularity of the show granted it an early renewal. We won’t have a dearth of entertaining episodes in the future, that’s for sure.

Filming for season 2 proved to be challenging because of pandemic-related complications. The show might have literal walls for separation, but it also requires participants to bond with each other physically and socially after their stay in the “pods.” There are also important hometown dates post the engagements. However, host Vanessa Lachey explained that the production team ultimately found a way to safely film all aspects of the show, without having to compromise on COVID-19 protocols or the show’s format.

Whilst season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia, the production of season 2 was shifted to Chicago, Illinois. Filming commenced in March/April 2021 and wrapped up by June/July 2021. Netflix confirmed that ‘Love is Blind’ season 2 will premiere sometime in February 2022. We can’t wait to see the charms of blind love!

Love is Blind Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Returning for season 2 are the show’s well-loved hosts and happily married couple, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Netflix has not yet released any details about the participants of the show’s second round. But we do know that the selection process is quite meticulous and thorough.

“We want people who aren’t just doing it for the attention. There’s certainly plenty of places for people who want to do stuff for the attention. We wanted to be really dealing with people who were genuinely interested in it,” said Coelen, talking about the process of selecting participants. We’re sure season 2 will have interesting and entertaining singles, guaranteed to spice up the show and hopefully find true love in the process!

