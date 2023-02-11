Will Tessa Die? Is Madison Wolfe Leaving Mayfair Witches?

The sixth episode of AMC’s supernatural series ‘Mayfair Witches’ follows Rowan Mayfair’s efforts to free herself from the control of Lasher with the help of a group of Mayfair women. When Rowan contemplates ways to save herself from the thrall of the supernatural entity, her cousin Tessa Mayfair meets and asks her to use her powers against a hostile group that threatens witches. Rowan dismisses Tessa since she is only focused on freeing herself from Lasher, which leads the young girl to confront the group on her own. Her plans, however, threaten her life. Naturally, the viewers must be concerned about the character’s fate and Madison Wolfe’s future in the series. Here’s everything you need to know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Tessa Die?

To free herself from Lasher, Rowan seeks the help of her uncle Cortland Mayfair. He reveals to her that Lasher’s control can be transferred to another Mayfair, citing the example of how Katherine Mayfair transferred the same to his father Julien Mayfair. With the help of a group of elders, Rowan “pulls” Lasher out of herself and vomits the necklace that binds him. The group of women hands over the necklace to Tessa, who proudly accepts the same to become the beloved of the supernatural entity. She thinks that she will be as powerful as other Mayfair witches by accepting Lasher and sets out to confront Keith Murfis, one of the members of the hostile group against witches, upon assuming a fake identity.

Although Tessa tries to trick Keith, he realizes that the girl who reaches out to him for a meeting is a Mayfair. He informs the leader of the group about the meeting and the latter arrives with a few men to confront Tessa. Since the group has been extremely hostile towards the witches, they may not hesitate to kill Tessa. If they kill her, the murder will threaten the superiority and safety of the witches, including the Mayfairs. The group may not want to miss such an opportunity, which will likely lead them to kill her. Since Keith and the others are barbaric enough to steal a heart from Deirdre’s dead body and celebrate such an act, they may not find killing Tessa a difficult task.

As Tessa is about to get hurt, she tries to summon Lasher using the necklace and chants that connected Suzanne to the supernatural entity. But Lasher seemingly doesn’t have any obligation to help Tessa since she isn’t the rightful heir of the necklace and in a way, him. He may even want her dead since such a death will threaten the Mayfairs enough, possibly leading Rowan to reconnect with him to protect her family. Does that mean we are seeing the last of Madison Wolfe in the series? Let’s find out.

Is Madison Wolfe Leaving Mayfair Witches?

As of now, neither AMC nor Madison Wolfe has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Mayfair Witches.’ Even if Tessa gets killed by Keith and his companions, her death may not be the conclusion of Tessa’s character arc since the Alexandra Daddario-starrer is a supernatural series. Furthermore, as per IMDb, Wolfe is a part of the cast of the series’ seventh and eighth episodes, making it clear that the actress isn’t slated to part ways with the drama series.

In the upcoming episodes, we can expect Tessa to appear before Rowan irrespective of what happens to her in the woods. If she gets killed, Tessa may appear in Rowan’s visions or dreams, provoking her to avenge her death. For Tessa’s spirit to rest, the neurosurgeon may reconnect with Lasher and fights the hostility that grows against the Mayfair family. Ciprien may also help Rowan to find Tessa’s murderer if she gets killed and Wolfe’s character may feature in his visions as well.

Read More: Who is Rowan Fielding’s Father in Mayfair Witches, Explained