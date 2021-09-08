Back in the 2000s, ‘The Matrix‘ franchise was at the peak of its popularity. The sci-fi cyberpunk film series is the brainchild of The Wachowskis and catapulted actors such as Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Hugo Weaving to superstardom. Set in a dystopian world where most of humanity resides in a simulated reality, Neo, aka The One, joins the rebellion against the Machine Empire. The first trilogy ends with Neo effectively rebooting the Matrix and sacrificing himself in the process.

Now nearly 20 years later, Neo is back! Fans have been eagerly awaiting the fourth installment in the franchise that was officially announced in 2019. After impatiently waiting for over two years, fans were treated with a glimpse of the movie’s footage at CinemaCon, followed by an online release of a teaser which you can check out here. As we inch closer to feasting on this new action spectacle, fans must be looking to learn more about the upcoming film, such as when and where you can watch it online. Here’s everything you need to know in that regard!

Will The Matrix 4 Release on Netflix or HBO Max?

The fourth part of the franchise is officially titled ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ It is written and directed by Lana Wachowski. While her sister, Lilly Wachowski, could not participate due to other commitments, she gave the project her blessing. With a heavy amount of characters returning from the previous installments and the addition of exciting new faces, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is already shaping up to be a blockbuster.

Therefore, ardent fans must be wondering whether the movie will drop on Netflix, which is arguably the most used streaming platform across the globe. However, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ isn’t expected to drop on the service. Instead, the film is slated for a theatrical and digital hybrid release. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ will be streaming on HBO Max. Subscribers of the service can also rewatch or check out the first three parts of the trilogy (‘The Matrix,’ ‘The Matrix Reloaded,’ and’ ‘The Matrix Revolutions‘).

When Will The Matrix 4 Release?

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ began production on February 4, 2020, under the working title ‘Project Ice Cream.’ Production on the film had to be halted on March 16, 2020, due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. Filming later resumed in August and wrapped up by November 2020.

The delay in production affected the film’s release, with the studio postponing it from the original May 21, 2021, release date to April 1, 2022. However, the studio later pushed up the film’s release date. Fans should expect the holidays to arrive early this year as ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is slated to release on December 22, 2021, just around Christmas! The film will be released in theaters and also become available on HBO Max at the same time but only for a limited period (31 days to be precise).

Read More: The Matrix, Explained