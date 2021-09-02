‘Afterlife of the Party’ is a film about second chances. After her sudden death, social butterfly Cassie finds herself in the In-Between, a place between heaven and hell. She learns that she will be sent to hell if she doesn’t take care of her unfinished business on Earth. She is subsequently given a list of names by her temporary guardian angel, Val, and told that she must help each of them find closure. The list includes Cassie’s grieving father, Howie; her estranged mother, Sofia; and her best friend, Lisa. Following the film’s premiere, it received moderately positive reviews. If you are wondering whether there will be an ‘Afterlife of the Party’ sequel, we got you covered.

Afterlife of the Party Sequel Release Date

‘Afterlife of the Party’ premiered on September 2, 2021, on Netflix. Stephen Herek, known for directing projects like ‘Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure’ and ‘The Mighty Ducks,’ made the film from Carrie Freedle’s script. As for the sequel, here is what you need to know.

Neither the Netflix executives nor the filmmakers associated with the project confirmed the development of a sequel film. However, the streaming giant has a history of developing sequels if the original projects are successful. The 2017 horror film ‘The Babysitter’ and the 2020 action film ‘Extraction’ are great examples of this. So, if ‘Afterlife of the Party’ manages to replicate the success of any of these projects in terms of viewership numbers, there will be legitimate chances for the development of a sequel film.

Although the plot of ‘Afterlife of the Party’ seems somewhat self-contained, Herek and Freedle can always expand this fascinating universe in future projects. They can build a premise around how heaven and hell work in that universe and how Cassie and Koop are faring. The possibilities are nearly endless. Considering all this, if the next film in this series gets greenlit in the upcoming few months, expect the ‘Afterlife of the Party Sequel to come out sometime in 2023.

Afterlife of the Party Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Afterlife of the Party’ stars Victoria Justice as Cassie, Midori Francis as Lisa, Adam Garcia as Howie, Gloria Garcia as Sofia, Robyn Scott as Val, Myfanwy Waring as Emme, and Spencer Sutherland as Koop. Although Justice and Sutherland’s characters are dead, that matters little in a film about heaven, hell, angels, and spirits. In fact, the plot of the original film actually takes off after the death of the protagonist. In the prospective sequel, most of the cast members will likely reprise their roles.

Afterlife of the Party Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Afterlife of the Party,’ Cassie successfully takes care of her unfinished business. She helps Lisa become confident enough to go after the job she wants and the young man she likes. With Cassie’s help, Howie finds a way out of his grief, move on with his life, and be happy. Cassie also forgives her mother for abandoning her. She earns her place as an angel in heaven. While going up, she meets Koop, and together, they enter heaven.

In the prospective sequel, Cassie might have become a high-ranking guardian angel. If she learns that Lisa needs her help, she will come down to Earth to help her best friend. Some demons might appear in the next film, and the audience might learn how the afterlife system functions in its entirety. Lisa will probably be married with children at this point, making Cassie wistful about the things she has missed in the mortal world.

