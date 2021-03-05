Time-loops are a familiar trope in science fiction films that provides multiple possibilities in the story’s development. Sometimes, the concepts are drawn from complicated scientific ideas while at other moments, the time-loop provides an added character dynamics in the story. ‘Boss Level’ is one such film where the protagonist Roy has experienced the temporal repetition several times to find a footing in the strange happenings. However, the cause of the disjunction remains a question that drives him towards the truth. It is an arduous task as he has to fight a group of assassins trying to kill him.

Even after dying multiple times, Roy is resurrected at the same checkpoint, just like a video game simulation. The time-loop also helps him to reconcile with his estranged family in the face of impending doom. As the film progresses, we are drawn into Roy’s quest. It leaves a pleasant after-taste that makes us wonder whether there will be a ‘Boss Level’ sequel or not. If you find yourself asking the same question, we have got your back!

Boss Level 2 Release Date

‘Boss Level’ released on March 5, 2021, on Hulu. The film was originally conceived by Joe Carnahan in 2012 but did not materialize further. ‘Boss Level’ was formally announced in 2017, and the filming began in March 2018. After a prolonged post-production process, the film was ready for release by 2019. However, it was delayed, and in late 2020, Hulu acquired the distribution rights of ‘Boss Level.’ The film’s production cost stood at $45 million, as it finally saw the light of the day after considerable delay. Even though the film couldn’t garner a theatrical release, director Joe Carnahan’s (‘Narc,’ ‘The A-Team,’ ‘The Grey‘) credentials helped it secure a Hulu Original spot.

‘Boss Level’ does get closure in terms of its narrative, but in the end, Roy is stuck back in the loop. Nevertheless, we know his course of action as the end of the time-loop is a moment contingent on probability. The time has to restart as there is no way to stop the Osiris spindle all at once. In this case, the narrative can be stretched further, but we, as viewers, can comprehend the reasons behind the temporal abnormality. So, a sequel becomes implausible if we solely measure our arguments based on the narrative of ‘Boss Level.’

Most of the films that feature a time-loop have not been continued with a sequel except for ‘Happy Death Day,’ which treads into the slasher genre. Moreover, the horror film’s box office figures were highly encouraging that helped the cause for its sequel. In the case of ‘Boss Level,’ the impasse in its production does not seem encouraging for a sequel. Also, Hulu is yet to release a statement regarding ‘Boss Level 2.’ It can be safe to predict that ‘Boss Level 2’ might not be made.

Frank Grillo stars as the lead character Roy, an ex-special forces officer caught in a time-loop. Naomi Watts portrays the role of Roy’s estranged wife Jemma, a scientist at the Dynow Laboratories. Mel Gibson essays the role of the antagonist, Col. Clive Ventor. Annabelle Wallis (Alice), Michelle Yeoh (Dai Feng), Ken Jeong (Jake) also stars in important roles. You can also spot NFL player Rob Gronkowski as the gunner and MMA legends Rashad Evans and Quinton Jackson portraying the German assassins’ role.

