‘Cinderella’ brings a progressive take on the enchanting fairy tale of the same name from author Charles Perrault. The musical movie is directed by Kay Cannon (‘Pitch Perfect‘) and tells the story of Ella, a young, ambitious girl and talented dressmaker who finds herself torn between her dream and love. If you enjoyed the modern themes imbued in this classic tale, you must be hoping that there will be a follow-up to the movie. If you wish to learn more about the chances of a sequel to ‘Cinderella’ materializing, here’s everything we know!

Cinderella Sequel Release Date

‘Cinderella’ was released on September 3, 2021, by Amazon Studios on Amazon Prime Video. Upon release, the film received a mixed reception from the critics. The catchy show tunes and modern messages were praised, but the underdevelopment of characters and inconsistent pacing of the story were criticized.

Therefore, one would imagine that the movie’s critical reception would dent any hopes of a prospective sequel. The film tells a complete story and also does not leave much room for the narrative to flow into a sequel. Adding to that, there has also been no chatter about plans for a follow-up, and the producers are yet to make an official comment on the matter.

However, by the stroke of luck, if the film proves to be successful with the audiences and matches the studio’s viewership expectations, a sequel could very well materialize. If that does happen, a prospective ‘Cinderella 2’ could arrive on our screens sometime in 2023, at the earliest.

Cinderella Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Cinderella’ stars Camila Cabello as the titular character, mostly referred to as Ella. Joining her in the lead roles are Idina Menzel as Vivian, Ella’s stepmother; Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert, Ella’s love interest; Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan, Robert’s father; and Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice, Robert’s mother.

Billy Porter (Fab G), Maddie Baillio (Malvolia), Charlotte Spencer (Narissa), Tallulah Greive (Princess Gwen), James Acaster (John), James Corden (James), and Romesh Ranganathan (Romesh) also appear in supporting roles.

For ‘Cinderella 2,’ we expect most of the cast members to reprise their roles. Some of the actors who play supporting parts could also return depending on the plot. We could also see a few new additions to the sequel’s cast.

Cinderella Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

In ‘Cinderella,’ Ella is forced to choose between her dream and the love of her life, Robert. She does everything in her power to achieve her dream and succeeds. Along the way, she also changes the views of many people and gets her happy ending.

A prospective sequel could focus on Ella, who faces a new challenge in her life. Since the new rendition is all about breaking stereotypes, a fun idea would be to show Ella go through heartbreak and rediscover her individuality. The sequel could tackle modern romantic relationships through the lens of a fairy tale.

Read More: Where Was Cinderella Filmed?