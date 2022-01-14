Will There be a Colony Sequel?

Director Tim Fehlbaum painted a visceral image of an unfamiliar planet ravaged by war, climate change, and pandemics in the atmospheric low-budget sci-fi thriller ‘The Colony’ (originally titled ‘Tides’). The story follows a shipwrecked soldier from a far-off human colony as she descends on earth to find evidence of life. She loses her crew but meets fellow humans and a few recognizable faces.

Nora Arnezeder, whose past credits include the Ryan Reynolds starrer movie ‘Safe House,’ takes up the central role in the enthralling and suspenseful space opera. The foggy location creates a brooding ambiance, and the suspenseful story keeps the genre fans on the hook. However, you may wonder whether a follow-up installment is brewing in the distance. The inconclusive ending pretty much urges the viewers to root for a sequel. Thus, let us investigate the prospects of ‘The Colony 2.’

The Colony 2 Release Date

‘The Colony’ premiered on August 27, 2021, on Netflix. It had the first screening in June 2021 as part of the Berlin International Film Festival. It had a screening on July 8, 2021, at the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival of Switzerland. The movie was also selected in the Sitges Film Festival, premiering on September 15, 2021. Let us now get into the prospects of a sequel.

The director or the cast members have not spilled anything about a sequel, making us take the speculative route. If we look at the movie’s reaction, it created some unmistakable polarities within the audience. While the critics agreed upon the daunting performance of Nora Arnezeder, they noticed some flaws. Some said that the movie manages a lot to say using very little, while some thought the movie wasted some potential to entice the audience.

Some also pointed out the soupy entry in the genre that lacks imagination, its modest budget notwithstanding. Others, however, were keen to point out the vividness of the cinematography and the world-building. The audiences were more pleased than the critics, but their reaction, too, faltered. If we look at the genre, sci-fi films are not prone to having sequels, even if some leave things open-ended.

Barring classic franchises like ‘Star Wars‘ and ‘Back to the Future‘ and superhero movies, science fiction movies do not have sequels. They often attempt to toy with the audience’s imagination. Especially as the film is made with a minimal budget, the possibility of a sequel looks thin since indie ventures are not keen on making spin-offs. The director is also not famous for creating franchises. The open-ended finale invites the audiences to make meaning on their own.

Although the other Kepler people do not descend on the earth, Louise Blake gets closure upon meeting her father. She also gets back her reproductive ability. While the finale makes us wonder about the future fate of humanity, the inconclusive ending also does justice to the story. Therefore, considering all the aspects, it seems highly unlikely that ‘The Colony 2’ will ever be made.

