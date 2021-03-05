‘Coming 2 America’ is the sequel to the 1988 classic romantic comedy ‘Coming to America.’ Over three decades after the release of the original, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return to portray their respective roles of Prince Akeem Joffer and Semmi. Both actors also reprise several minor roles that they play in the first film. Akeem and Lisa are now proud parents of three young girls. However, Akeem discovers that he fathered a son when he was in Queens.

Following the death of his own father, King Jaffe Joffer, Akeem travels to America with Semmi once more to bring his only son, Lavelle, back to Zamunda, hoping to prepare him as his successor. But he soon discovers that Lavelle is as willful and independent as he himself was back in the day. Following its release, the film has garnered widespread positive reviews, with many critics hailing it as the perfect sequel to the first film. If you are wondering whether ‘Coming 2 America’ will get its own sequel film, here is what we know.

Coming 2 America Sequel Release Date

‘Coming 2 America’ premiered on March 4, 2021, on Amazon Prime. In November 2020, Amazon Studios paid the producers $125 million for the film’s distribution rights (it was to be released theatrically) and set the release date for March 5, 2021, before deciding to release it one day ahead of schedule in the US. The film released outside the US, as planned, on March 5, 2021.

As for a sequel of ‘Coming 2 America’ or a third entry in the ‘Coming to America’ film series, the producers or the Amazon Studio executives haven’t yet released any official statement on the subject. As far as Hollywood is concerned, the 2010s was a decade of sequels. Some of the most memorable movies of the 1970s and 1980s, including ‘Rocky,’ ‘Blade Runner,’ and ‘Ghostbusters,’ received sequels in the 2010s. A few of them were box-office successes, and the rest were not.

But that didn’t deter the trend. By all indications, it will continue in the 2020s as well. Ultimately, it seemingly depends upon how well ‘Coming 2 America’ performs commercially. If it does well, and Murphy and the rest of the producers find another exceptional script about the same characters within a year or two, then we can expect the ‘Coming 2 America’ sequel to release sometime in 2024 or later.

Coming 2 America Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Besides Murphy and Hall, ‘Coming 2 America’ stars Shari Headley as Queen Lisa Joffer, James Earl Jones as King Jaffe Joffer, Jermaine Fowler as Lavelle Junson, KiKi Layne as Princess Meeka Joffer, Bella Murphy as Princess Omma Joffer, Akiley Love as Princess Tinashe Joffer, John Amos as Cleo McDowell, Nomzamo Mbatha as Mirembe, Wesley Snipes as General Izzi, Leslie Jones as Mary Junson, and Tracy Morgan as Reem Junson. In the prospective sequel, most cast members are likely to reprise their roles, except for Jones, whose character dies in ‘Coming 2 America.’

Coming 2 America Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Coming 2 America,’ Akeem finally accepts Lavelle’s decision to be with Mirembe and happily gives his blessing to the couple. He also recognizes that Meeka has always been his ideal successor. The film ends with the wedding between Lavelle and Mirembe. The prospective ‘Coming 2 America’ sequel will also likely revolve around Murphy and Hall’s characters and their journey back to American shores. Murphy had previously rejected the idea of making a sequel predominantly around Akeem’s children, so that will likely not happen in the ‘Coming 2 America’ sequel either. The story might focus on Akeem’s attempts to introduce progressive changes in Zamunda.

