Will There be a Falling for Christmas Sequel?

‘Falling for Christmas‘ is a holiday season rom-com directed by Janeen Damian. The story revolves around Sierra (Lindsay Lohan), a rich young woman who meets with an accident immediately after getting engaged with her boyfriend, Tad Fairchild (George Young). The mishap causes amnesia, and Jake Russell (Chord Overstreet), who rescues her, offers Sierra a place at the North Star Lodge until she regains her memory or someone comes looking for her. As the story progresses, the two form a special bond that transforms Jake and Sierra’s lives. When she regains her memory, Sierra has to choose between her fiancé, Tad, and Jake. If you’re wondering about the film’s future and whether it will return with a sequel, don’t worry, as we’ve got an answer for you.

Falling for Christmas Sequel Release Date

‘Falling for Christmas’ premiered on November 10, 2022, on Netflix. The film received a red-carpet premiere a day earlier at the Paris Theater in Manhattan. In ‘Falling for Christmas,’ we see a love triangle between Sierra, Tad, and Jake. As Sierra sTends time with Jake at his lodge, she learns to do the most basic chores and falls for the way Jake takes care of her and his family.

So, when she regains her memory and discovers that she is engaged with Tad, she breaks up with him. Later, when Jake confesses his feelings toward her, she reciprocates, and the two get together. With this happy ending, the writers neatly tie up all loose ends in the story, leaving significantly less room for the narrative to progress further.

‘Falling for Christmas’ is the first of the multi-movie deal Lindsay Lohan signed with the streaming giant. Recently, the actress finished shooting for ‘Irish Wish,’ helmed by the same director but involves an entirely different cast alongside Lindsay. While talking about ‘Falling for Christmas’ to Netflix Tudum, the ‘Mean Girls’ star mentioned how she chose the film because of her love for the rom-com genre. She began her career in Hollywood with a romantic comedy movie and wanted to do something in the same space.

In another interview with Good Morning America, she mentioned how the film is about love, joy, and family. She went on to say that the heartwarming message of this story is that sometimes people do not need materialistic things to be happy, but simple things are enough. Thus, the actress doesn’t mention anything about a sequel and seems to have moved on to other projects.

In the past, Netflix has made noteworthy holiday films such as ‘The Christmas Chronicles,’ which does have a sequel. However, these two films do not fall under the rom-com genre and are inclined toward the holiday season adventure subgenre. Thus, owing to the deal multi-picture deal with Netflix and her recent filming of ‘Irish Wish,’ another Christmastime film, it seems that the actress might make another holiday movie. However, it is highly unlikely that a ‘Falling for Christmas 2’ will be made.

