Will There Be a Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel?

Directed by Jason Reitman, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is a horror-comedy action–adventure film. It serves as a sequel to ‘Ghostbusters’ (1984) and ‘Ghostbusters II’ and is the fourth entry after the aforementioned films and the 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ in the sprawling franchise of the same name. The story revolves around Phoebe Spengler and Trevor Spengler, the grandchildren of late Dr. Egon Spengler, as they take on the ancient eldritch Gozer the Gozerian, with the help of their friends.

Following its premiere, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ received mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans. The film was praised for its visual effects, characterization, and elements invoking nostalgia. If you have watched ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ and want to know whether there will be a sequel, we got you covered.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Release Date

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ premiered in US theaters on November 19, 2021. The film was released in the UK a day earlier, on November 18, 2021. Furthermore, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ was screened without any prior announcement at the 2021 CinemaCon event in Las Vegas and the 2021 New York Comic Con. The film was originally supposed to come out in the US on July 10, 2020, but suffered multiple delays due to COVID until its release in late 2021.

As for the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel, this is what we know. The filmmakers have not yet announced the development of a sequel. However, ‘Ghostbusters’ is ultimately a franchise, so if ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ becomes commercially successful, there will most likely be a sequel. The film is projected to make $28–35 million in the US in its opening weekend, which is not a bad number when the industry is still affected by the pandemic. Moreover, ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s budget is modest by today’s standards, $75 million. So, if it enjoys a good week at the box office, it will be declared a hit, effectively clearing the way for a sequel.

The film’s post-credits scene indicates that the filmmakers have some plans about a sequel, and it will probably be based in New York City, the setting of the original movies. If everything goes well and another ‘Ghostbusters’ film is greenlighted in the next few months, the fans can expect the ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ sequel to come out sometime in 2023.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ stars Mckenna Grace (Phoebe Spengler), Finn Wolfhard (Trevor Spengler), Carrie Coon (Callie Spengler), Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson), Logan Kim (Podcast), Celeste O’Connor (Lucky Domingo), and J. K. Simmons (Ivo Shandor). The film’s cast also includes Josh Gad, who lends his voice to the metal-devouring ghost Muncher. Emma Portner portrays Gozer the Gozerian, and Shohreh Aghdashloo provides its voice in the film.

Moreover, several actors from the original two films reprise their roles in ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ including Bill Murray (Dr. Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Dr. Raymond “Ray” Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Dr. Winston Zeddemore), Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett), and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz). Late Harold Ramis’ character, Dr. Egon Spengler, is part of the film, reportedly through archival clips and photos taken from the first two movies. The filmmakers also reportedly utilized Ramis’ likeness.

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ is dedicated to Ramis and marks his final appearance as an actor. The rest of the cast might reprise their roles in the prospective sequel. This includes Simmons, whose character is killed in this film. However, considering the prevalent themes of the franchise, it’s entirely possible that he might return in the next project.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife,’ the Spengler family, including Egon’s ghost, manages to seal Gozer and its minions with the help of the original Ghostbusters. The remaining Ghostbusters take the Ectomobile back to New York. In the mid-credits scene, Dana Barrett appears, and it is revealed that she and Venkman are married. The post-credits scene involves Winston and Janine Melnitz. It ends with a red light emitting from a containment unit in the old Ghostbusters headquarters.

In the prospective sequel, a new eldritch entity might make an appearance and serve as the primary antagonist. We will probably learn what is inside that container unit. It’s possible that the Spengler family relocates to New York. If not, then new characters will likely be introduced in the next film, including perhaps children and grandchildren of Venkman, Ray, and Winston.

