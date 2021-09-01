New Zealander filmmaker Martin Campbell invokes a flashy and fun superhero action-drama in his 2011 DC universe foray ‘Green Lantern.’ Based on the characters created within the DC galaxy, the movie presents the compelling inception story of the first human Green Lantern, Hal Jordan. Son of a fighter pilot who passes away in an accident, Hal grows up to be a rash and volatile young man.

He also follows his father’s footsteps to become a pilot, but the universe places an immense responsibility on his shoulder when he inherits the titular green lantern and the ring from Green Lantern Corps leader Abin Sur. After a private intergalactic tour, he must live up to the legacy of the ring and its prestigious owner by defeating supervillain Parallax. Ryan Reynolds performs hesitantly against Blake Lively in the central roles in this epic superhero adventure. It has been a while since the movie’s premiere, and after the suggestive ending, you must be weighing the prospects of a sequel. In that case, let us probe further into the matter.

Green Lantern Sequel Release Date

‘Green Lantern’ premiered on June 15, 2011, at the prestigious Grauman’s Chinese Theatre of Hollywood. The movie had its wide theatrical release two days later, on June 17, 2011. The home media, in DVD and Blu-ray formats, was released on October 14, 2011. Let us now probe into the prospects of a sequel.

Director Martin Campbell is known for his iconic Bond movies ‘GoldenEye’ and ‘Casino Royale,’ and as a director, he is widely known for his action flicks. However, Campbell has never done a comic book movie before ‘Green Lantern,’ and the production reportedly had many hiccups. While the director did not say anything about the sequel, he expressively regretted signing the first movie, giving a clear picture of his emotions. The film also failed to cause an impact on the box office, just breaking even the budget. Unfortunately, it was received negatively by both fans and critics, and for quite obvious reasons.

According to critics, the movie lacks dynamism, the characters are not well crafted, and the climax fails to live up to the audience’s expectations. Campbell initially thought of a different ending for the movie, which was more inclined to the comic book series. In the alternative conclusion devised by Campbell, Kilowog, Sinestro, Hal, and Tomar-Re have an epic fight in the streets, which was scrapped due to budget constrictions. In an interview with The Collider published in August 2021, Campbell blamed Warner Bros. for restricting budget expenditure in the final weeks of pre-production.

Thus, the movie took a wrong turn and faced the inevitable wrath of the critics. Now, if it is remembered at all, we recognize it as a passing anecdote in the mid-credit sequence of ‘Deadpool 2.’ However, the movie sees Sinestro acquiring the yellow ring, thus setting up for a sequel. But as both Campbell and Reynolds were apathetic towards the franchise, the film was deemed a standalone venture. Reportedly, Campbell and Reynolds did not get along well on set, and Reynolds was practically relieved as the movie failed at the box office. Considering all the aspects, it seems highly unlikely that the ‘Green Lantern’ sequel will ever be made.

However, that should not disappoint DC fans since a 10-episode series on the ‘Green Lantern’ comic books is already in the process of development. The series was greenlit in October 2020 but was already in the initial stages of development in late 2019. The series, which will focus on four variants of Green Lanterns, i.e., Guy Gardner, Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz, and Alan Scott, is slated for HBO Max. Although no official date has been disclosed, the ‘Green Lantern’ series will hopefully premiere anytime between late 2021 and early 2022.

