Will There be a Green Snake Sequel?

‘Green Snake’ is a Chinese computer-animated fantasy film that revolves around Verta, a green snake demon, who gets separated from her sister Blanca during their fight against the monk Fahai. Blanca is imprisoned under Fahai’s tower, while Verta is sent to Asuraville, a city that looks like a dystopian version of a modern metropolis but exists beyond space, time, and the cycle of reincarnation. She meets a mysterious masked man who saves her life and is later revealed to be an integral part of her past.

‘Green Snake,’ alternatively known as ‘White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake’ or ‘Bai She II: Qing She Jie Qi’ is the second film in the ‘White Snake’ film series. Following its release, the movie received mostly positive reviews, with critics and fans praising the film’s animation, plot, and characters. If you have already watched ‘Green Snake’ and are wondering whether there will be a sequel in the future, we got you covered.

Green Snake Sequel Release Date

‘Green Snake’ was released for the international audience on December 1, 2021, on Netflix. The film had its original Chinese premiere on July 23, 2021. As for the ‘Green Snake’ sequel or ‘White Snake 3,’ this is what you need to know. In the end credits of ‘Green Snake,’ there is a teaser clip from the upcoming sequel, indicating that the film series will continue. The teaser gives hints about the potential plot of the sequel and its release date. The ‘Green Snake’ sequel’ is slated to release in 2022.

Green Snake Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Green Snake,’ Verta takes on Fahai countless times for 20 years until she finally defeats him and destroys his tower. The mysterious masked man turns out to be a reincarnation of Blanca. While he has forgotten the truth about his relationship with Verta, he instinctively feels protective toward her. That’s why he saved her when she first came to the Asuraville. In the climactic scene, he sacrifices himself and turn into an ethereal creature so that he can help Verta leave the city.

Back in her world, Verta finds the pieces of her sister’s bone hairpin in a museum. When she puts the bone from the masked man’s flute among them, the hairpin becomes whole again. The film ends as Verta reunites with Blanca’s reincarnation.

The sequel will likely focus on the fox demon. It might show her as a powerful nine-tailed fox who loses one of her tails to her bitter enemy. She will probably seek vengeance in the next film. The two snake demon sisters or their reincarnations might play important roles in the narrative. They might even serve as vehicles for the fox demon’s revenge. It is possible that Fahai and Ah Xuan appear as reincarnations, with the former still seeking to bring down the sisters.

