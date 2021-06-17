‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ is the much-awaited sequel to 2017’s breakout hit ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard.’ Patrick Hughes returned to the director’s chair to continue the adventures of bodyguard-for-hire Michael Bryce, the notorious hitman Darius Kincaid, and his fearless wife, Sonia Kincaid. The action-comedy movie picks up roughly four years after the previous installment and sees an on-sabbatical Bryce being recruited by Sonia to retrieve her kidnapped husband. If you enjoyed the film’s over-the-top action and humor, you must be curious to learn whether there are any plans to continue the story of Bryce and the Kincaids. In that case, we’ve got you covered!

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Sequel Release Date

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ was released in theaters on June 16, 2021, by Lionsgate. The film’s release was significantly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and it received an underwhelming reception from critics. However, the movie performed much better with the audience due to its high-stakes plot, pulsating action sequences, and witty dialogs.

As far as a sequel is concerned, what we do know that there is significant interest from the movie’s director and cast to craft a third installment in the franchise. Speaking with ComicBook about the possibility of a third outing and who could be potentially added to the franchise, actress Salma Hayek said, “I hope so. If it happens, I know they’re adding one more person.” Director Patrick Hughes echoed Hayek’s sentiments and said that he couldn’t reveal the name of the person as it would be a potential spoiler for the third film.

Hayek and Hughes’ words suggest that there is a plan in place for a sequel to ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.’ However, it remains to be seen if the movie’s dismal reception affects those early plans. Either way, if a third installment in the franchise is greenlit in the coming months, ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard 3’ could be slated for a summer 2024 release.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ has a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, Salma Hayek, and Richard E. Grant reprising their roles from the previous film as Michael Bryce, Darius Kincaid, Sonia Kincaid, and Mr. Seifert, respectively. Gary Oldman also returns as Vladislav Dukhovich in a supporting role. Antonio Banderas plays the villainous Aristotle Papadopoulo, while Frank Grillo portrays Interpol Agent Bobby O’Neill. In addition, Morgan Freeman appears as Michael Bryce Sr., and ‘The Umbrella Academy‘ star Tom Hopper plays Magnusson.

For ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard 3,’ Reynolds, Jackson, Hayek, and Grillo are most likely going to return, while Freman and Banderas almost certainly won’t as their characters perish in the previous film. In terms of the new additions, we’d personally love to see Asian martial arts stars like Jackie Chan and Jet Li join the franchise. Given the Europe-based exploits of the Kincaids, Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme might also be an exciting addition.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ follows Michael Bryce and Sonia Kincaid as they team up to rescue Sonia’s husband, Darius. The trio then finds themselves up against the nefarious Aristotle Papadopoulo, a Greek terrorist. After foiling Aristotle’s plans, Bryce is tricked into signing papers that make Sonia and Darius his adoptive parents.

‘Hitman’s Bodyguard 3’ could fully delve into the dysfunctional family dynamic that its predecessor sets up. It is possible that the Kincaids and Bryce will take on a new assignment from Agent Bobby O’Neill. This assignment could bring them to Asia, which would make for a visually and thematically enticing film. The third part is also likely to delve deeper into Bryce’s psychological issues.

