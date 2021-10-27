Will There be a Hypnotic Sequel?

Netflix’s ‘Hypnotic’ is a psychological thriller that follows Jenn as she falls into the mind-games of sinister hypnotherapist Dr. Meade. Initially surprised by the effects of the therapy, our heroine soon realizes something is off when it is revealed that some of her doctor’s past patients have mysteriously died. Things get much worse when Jenn attempts to kill her ex-fiance without realizing what she’s doing, and the panicking protagonist realizes that the only way to save herself is to uncover Dr. Meade’s secret.

Directed by Matt Angel and Suzanne Coote, the film puts an interesting spin on psychological thrillers and introduces a sinister antagonist that seems to channel a less bloodthirsty version of the iconic Dr. Hannibal Lecter. But will we ever get to see more of Jenn’s mind-bending adventure? Here’s everything we know about the potential ‘Hypnotic’ sequel.

Hypnotic Sequel Release Date

‘Hypnotic’ released globally on October 27, 2021, on Netflix. As far as a sequel is concerned, there have been no official announcements as to whether we can expect one or not.

As is the case with most thrillers, ‘Hypnotic’ will likely not have a sequel. This is largely because the villain’s modus operandi, which is a mystery at the beginning of the film and is therefore responsible for much of the suspense, is now known. It is unlikely that another movie featuring the same characters, or an extension of the same storyline, will be made since everyone involved now knows the details of Dr. Meade’s criminal activities.

Secondly, the main antagonist of the film is dead. Dr. Meade is portrayed as a lone wolf who operates (and commits crimes) without any accomplices. Therefore, with his death, the present storyline seems to be effectively closed. There is, of course, the potential for a prequel that could delve into Dr. Meade’s past crimes, which are alluded to in passing.

Lastly, the film seems to have so far only received mediocre reviews. One of the major factors for subsequent iterations being greenlit is how films perform amongst audiences and the number of viewers they garner. As things stand now, a sequel for the psychological thriller seems unlikely. In the off chance that a ‘Hypnotic’ sequel is ordered to production in the next few months, we can expect to see it around early 2023.

Hypnotic Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of ‘Hypnotic’ is led by Kate Siegel, who essays the central character, Jenn. Across from her, Jason O’Mara steps into the shoes of the sinister Dr. Meade while Dulé Hill essays Detective Rollins. The film’s supporting cast includes Lucie Guest (Gina), Jaime M. Callica (Brian), Tanja Dixon-Warren (Dr. Stella Graham), Luc Roderique (Scott), Devyn Dalton (Tabby), Stephanie Cudmore (Andrea), and Jessie Fraser (Amy).

The potential sequel could see some of the cast members reprise their roles. Since O’Mara’s character dies in the film, there is a higher chance of seeing him on the cast if the subsequent film is a prequel or origin story of the villain.

Hypnotic Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

‘Hypnotic’ finds Jenn falling deep into Dr. Meade’s clutches as he uses hypnotherapy to place sinister triggers in her mind and control her. It is revealed that the disturbed doctor has a habit of hypnotizing and controlling his female patients to recreate memories of his late wife, who was the love of his life. However, when he tries to do the same with Jenn, Detective Rollins intervenes, and the criminal hypnotherapist is subdued.

A potential sequel could center around another doctor who uses similar mind-control techniques to commit equally atrocious crimes. It could also be a prequel that goes into Dr. Meade’s chequered history and follows him as he perfects his modus operandi on unsuspecting patients. Therefore, the potential subsequent film could focus on the story of one of the doctor’s previous victims as well as delve into the story of his mysterious mentor Dr. Xavier Sullivan.

