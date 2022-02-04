Jackass 5: Will There be a Jackass Forever Sequel?

‘Jackass Forever’ is a slapstick comedy movie directed by Jeff Tremaine that is the fourth installment in the main ‘Jackass’ film series. The film is a part of the reality-based franchise of films and television shows of the same name. It follows the members of the titular crew who indulge in absurd and often dangerous games and stunts with an added element of comedy. If you enjoyed the power-packed dose of your favorite no-holds-barred pranking shenanigans, you must be wondering whether the hit franchise will return with another installment. In that case, here’s everything you need to know about a potential ‘Jackass 5.’

Jackass 5 Release Date

‘Jackass Forever’ was released on February 4, 2022, in theaters by Paramount Pictures. The movie held its world premiere a couple of days earlier. Initially, the movie was slated for a release on March 5, 2021, but was delayed several times due to the production getting affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The film has received favorable reviews from critics who praised the cast’s energy and the franchise’s everlasting appeal.

As far as a sequel is considered, there is no official comment on the matter either from the makers or the studio. The makers will likely take time to assess the film’s performance. If the movie proves to be a financial success at the box office, it will strengthen the possibility of a sequel. However, since the franchise has been around for almost two decades, ‘Jackass 5’ seems inevitable. Franchise spearhead Johnny Knoxville discussed the possibility of a follow-up film in an interview. Knoxville stated there are ideas in place for another installment.

Hence, it is safe to say that ‘Jackass 5’ could materialize in the future. However, given that there’s been a 12-year gap between the third and fourth film, it is hard to guess the fifth movie’s production timeline. The first three films were released roughly four years apart, so the same could be true for ‘Jackass 5.’ Hence, if the studio greenlights a new part in the coming months, we could see ‘Jackass 5’ arriving on our screens sometime in 2026.

Jackass 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Jackass Forever’ stars franchise mainstays Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy, and Sean “Poopies” McInerney. Jasper Dolphin, Zach Holmes, Rachel Wolfson, Eric Manaka, Compston “Darkshark” Wilson, and Bam Margera also feature prominently in the movie.

For the prospective ‘Jackass 5,’ most of the main cast members are likely to return except for Margera. Due to Margera’s off-screen issues, he was allegedly fired from the movie during production. While his scenes were retained for the final cut, it is unlikely that the stunt performer will return to the franchise. The likes of Eric André, Tory Belleci, Tony Hawk, Mat Hoffman, Machine Gun Kelly, and Aaron “Jaws” Homoki, who make guest appearances in the fourth film, could return in a similar capacity for the fifth part.

Read More: Where Was Jackass Forever Filmed?