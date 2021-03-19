Dimitri Logothetis’ venture into the hybrid martial arts/sci-fi thriller genre, ‘Jiu Jitsu’ is an impactful movie. Most parts of the generous runtime of 102 minutes comprise intense fight sequences, around which a loosely bound mythical story is woven, between a primordial alien and a predestined hero. The story revolves around Jungle Man (alias Jake) who achieves his destiny by fighting a sadistic alien (who has his own rules) and saving the world. While the alien called Brax seemingly dies in the end, he may emerge unscathed, which leaves the possibility of the film being followed by a sequel. If you are curious about whether there will be any further development in the ‘Jiu Jitsu’ universe, we have you insured.

Jiu Jitsu Sequel Release Date

‘Jiu Jitsu’ premiered on November 20, 2020, in theaters in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Vietnam. In other countries, the film got a late release, delayed by the pandemic situation. Since its release, ‘Jiu Jitsu’ has met with a below-average rating from critics, who have pointed out that while the sci-fi thriller packs enough punch to please genre fans, the bizarre premise of the film does not have much merit to hold audiences’ attention. It has been told that the story is a generic recreation of the same-old ‘Predator’ premise of a paranoid world where the threat of an extra-terrestrial warrior looms at large.

However, with power-packed action sequences which are executed with commendable professionalism, the purely entertaining aspect of the film cannot be overlooked. Although given little screen presence and dialogues that mostly comprise tacky one-liners, an eccentric Buddha (Nicolas Cage) is pretty much the highlight of the mayhem. But the ridiculously popular action/sci-fi genre is known for its spinoffs and sequels, and the director himself has been a part of a popular martial arts franchise called ‘Kickboxer,’ the influence of which is obvious in ‘Jiu Jitsu.’

Overloaded with adrenaline-filled action and popular culture tropes, the film is undoubtedly one of the most spectacular and outrageous finds of 2020, and the director should not mind taking the story forward. In fact, in an interview, Dimitri Logothetis confirmed that he is working on a sequel that would mark the return of the team of mythical martial-art warriors. Keeping this in mind, we can expect ‘Jiu Jitsu 2’ to release sometime in 2022 or later.

Jiu Jitsu Sequel Cast: Who can be in It?

When the idea of the sequel is materialized, it will, in all probability, bring back the martial art maestros, Tony Jaa (Kueng) and JuJu Chan (Carmen). Alain Moussi can return along with the franchise in the lead character of Jake Barnes if the director does not decide to scrap the character altogether. Dimitri had stated in an interview that he would like to also cast big names such as Scott Adkins, Michael Jai White, and Donnie Yen. Nicolas Cage will likely not be reprising his role as his character dies in ‘Jiu Jitsu,’ although he may be seen in flashbacks.

Jiu Jitsu Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

Brax, the invincible and mythical alien, is seemingly defeated at the end of the film. After his fraternity takes a beating at the hands of the alien and the leader loses his life, Jake saves the day by defeating the alien and putting him back through the time portal. In the end, a sword fight ensues between Jake and Brax, and we know that Brax’s wound heals in a few seconds. They make use of this time window and take him down by putting a grenade in his wound.

The visceral ending of such an action overdose would generally involve some kind of an explosion, and an explosion is given. The climax of the film is reached when Brax explodes as the time portal engulfs him in its vortex. Jake seemingly ends a 2000 year epoch by defeating Brax in strategic battle, but Brax is a superior being with inhuman capabilities, and we don’t get to know whether he is dead or alive. This may be the entry point for extending the ‘Jiu Jitsu’ universe further.

In the sequel, it is highly likely that we will witness other powerful forces come to the forefront and battle with Jake. A new prophecy could be on the horizon as well. Having said that, it is also possible that Brax is still alive and the explosion did little to mar his health. Hence, the alien could recruit other life forms and revisit Jake and his people to seek revenge. On that note, we may also see Jake train other fighters so as to ensure that they have good odds against the aliens.

