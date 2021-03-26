‘La templanza’ is a Spanish period romantic drama created by Susana Lopez Rubio and Javier Holgado. It is eponymous to a historical novel by Maria Dueñas. The story centers around Mauro (Rafael Novoa), who travels to Cuba and Spain to make a living after he goes bankrupt. There, he meets Soledad Montalvo (Leonor Watling), the wife of a Londoner wine merchant, and together they forge a life that they had never imagined was possible. After the first season finished airing, we are curious about the future of the show. Well, here’s everything we know about ‘La templanza’ season 2!

La Templanza Season 2 Release Date

‘La templanza’ season 1 released in its entirety on March 26, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video. The season comprises ten episodes, with each episode having a runtime of around 60 minutes. Audiences immediately took a liking to the series because of its spectacular depiction of the story through exotic locations. With regards to the second season, here’s what we know. ‘La templanza’ season 1 ends with Soledad acquiring the vineyard estate that is also a lost heirloom to her family. Mauro has a conversation with Soledad as they gaze at the vast expanse together. Hence, as far as the plot is concerned, the show seems to have ended on a cordial and definitive note.

But considering how foreign TV shows are gaining so much hype nowadays, it won’t be surprising if the creators decide to renew the show. Series like ‘Elite,’ ‘El Cid,’ and ‘Money Heist,’ also known as ‘La Casa de Papel,’ have dominated the entertainment industry internationally in recent years, which is why we believe ‘La templanza’ might meet a similar fate.

‘La templanza,’ also called ‘The Vineyard,’ is an adaptation of Maria Dueñas’ third novel. Atresmedia Studios decided to make ‘La templanza’ more accessible by popularizing it through Amazon Prime. As of now, there has not been any update about the return of the show. In case the show is greenlit for another season, production would take up considerable time due to the ongoing pandemic. We can expect ‘La templanza’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022 if the series is renewed this year.

