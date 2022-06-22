Will There be a Love & Gelato Sequel?

Directed by Brandon Camp, ‘Love & Gelato’ is a romantic comedy film predominantly set in Italy. The movie is the web adaptation of the 2016 novel of the same name by American author Jenna Evans Welch. After losing her mother to cancer, high-school graduate Lina Emerson travels to Italy to honor her mother’s “living wish.” Lina has spent the last few years hoping that her mother would get better. Meanwhile, she forgot that she was a teenager and had a life of her own. With her travel to Italy, she restarts her life, finding love and family in the process.

Following its release, ‘Love & Gelato’ received mostly positive reviews. Much praise was directed at the performances and cinematography, though the film received some criticism for the convoluted narrative. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Love & Gelato’ Sequel, we got you covered.

Love & Gelato Sequel Release Date

‘Love & Gelato’ premiered on June 22, 2022, on Netflix. It has one-hour-fifty-three-minute runtime. As for the potential sequel, this is what we know. Neither the filmmakers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a sequel film. However, as mentioned above, ‘Love & Gelato’ is an adaptation. Welch’s original book has two sequels as of June 2022 — ‘Love & Luck’ (2018) and ‘Love & Olives (2020). Together these three books are known as the ‘Love & Gelato’ series.

Netflix has a long history of developing entire franchises out of its successful productions. ‘The Kissing Booth‘ (2018) and ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before‘ (2018) are great examples of this. So, if ‘Love & Gelato’ manages to replicate the success of these aforementioned movies, there is a legitimate chance that a sequel will be developed out of ‘Love & Luck.’ And if the announcement for it is made within the next few months, the audience can expect the ‘Love & Gelato’ sequel to come out sometime in Q3 2024.

Love & Gelato Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Love & Gelato’ stars Susanna Skaggs (Lina Emerson), Saul Nanni (Alessandro Albani), Tobia De Angelis (Lorenzo Ferrazza), Owen McDonnell (Howard), Anjelika Washington (Addie), and Valentina Lodovini (Francesca). The cast also includes Luca Seta (Cosimo Albani), Claudia Stecher (Giorgia), and Cristiano Piacenti (Matteo Fossi).

Addie is the main protagonist of ‘Love & Luck’ and doesn’t really appear in the ‘Love & Gelato’ book. In a June 2022 interview, Welch supported Addie’s inclusion in the storyline. In the prospective sequel, Washington’s character might serve as the protagonist, and a whole new set of supporting characters can be introduced. The ‘Love & Gelato’ series comprises three loosely-connected books and have three different protagonists. Conversely, it’s also possible that filmmakers might decide to keep the old cast and just add new faces to it.

Love & Gelato Sequel Plot: What Can It Be about?

In ‘Love & Gelato,’ Lina realizes that her mother and Howard were right about Fossi, her biological father. She ends things for good with Alessandro and says goodbye to Lorenzo as he leaves for Paris. However, Lina decides to stay in Italy and spend more time with Howard, who becomes a father figure in her life. A year passes, and Lina is still in Rome and is now a photographer. As the film ends, she and Lorenzo reunite in front of what will become Lorenzo’s new restaurant.

The prospective sequel will likely be set in Ireland like the ‘Love & Luck’ book and revolve around Addie as she attends her aunt’s wedding. We might see a new cast member portraying her brother Ian. The siblings might embark on an extraordinary adventure in Ireland with their new friend, Rowan. Addie’s old friends from the first film can appear in the sequel as well.

