Pixar has carved a niche for itself in global entertainment by consistently delivering feel-good movies that are artistic and heartwarming explorations of human emotions. The studio’s latest offering, ‘Luca,’ is a similar coming off age tale of a young sea monster whose curiosity leads him to the surface world where he has life-changing experiences. The animated film is directed by Enrico Casarosa from a screenplay written by Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones.

If you enjoyed the movie’s humor, fun-filled adventures, and bursts of nostalgia, you must be wondering if we’ll get to see Luca explore the surface world further. In that case, we’ve got you covered! Here’s everything you need to know about a potential sequel to ‘Luca.’

Luca Sequel Release Date

‘Luca’ was released on June 18, 2021, (in the US) by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Initially planned for a theatrical release, the movie was later shifted to the studio’s streaming service Disney+, where it is available to stream with a subscription. Upon its release, ‘Luca’ received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics, with praise directed toward’s its story, themes, and engaging visual style.

As far as the possibility of a sequel is concerned, the early signs look positive. Although Pixar’s slate of future releases is mostly packed with original films, if ‘Luca’ proves to be popular enough, the room could be made to accommodate a sequel. While speaking with ET, producer Andrea Warren suggested that while there are no immediate plans, the studio is open to doing a second installment.

“We want to always start with a first, solid landing. That’s the goal. It’s so much work to get the one movie working. You hope it works. You hope that there’s an appetite for more, that people want to see more of that character, to see more of that world,” Warren said. Therefore, if the studio does announce a sequel in the near future, ‘Luca 2’ could be ready for a summer 2024 release at the earliest.

Luca Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Luca’ features Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Luca Paguro, an adolescent sea monster, while Jack Dylan Grazer voices Alberto Scorfano, Luca’s best friend. Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia Marcovaldo, a free-spirited young girl who befriends Luca and Alberto. Marco Barricelli, and Saverio Raimondo, voice Massimo and Ercole, while Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan lend their voices to Luca’s parents, Daniela and Lorenzo.

Ideally, most of the lead voice cast should return for the sequel. We could also meet new members of Luca’s sea monster family, and a few recognizable voices may join the cast for ‘Luca 2.’

Luca Sequel Plot: What can it be about?

In ‘Luca,’ the titular character and Alberto explore the surface world and eventually reunite with their families. In the end, the people of Portorosso realize that sea monsters aren’t bad, and Alberto reveals that he bought a train ticket for Luca. Luca and Giulia then set out to attend school together while Alberto remains back in Portorosso.

A prospective ‘Luca 2’ could naturally continue Luca’s journey of self-discovery with his and Giulia’s adventures away from home. Putting both characters in new surroundings will allow for compelling interpersonal as well as external conflicts for them to deal with. A portion of the film could also see Luca and Giulia return to Portorosso and reunite with Alberto while exploring how their experiences away from the town have changed the two.

