Directed by James Wan, ‘Malignant’ is a horror film that revolves around a woman named Madison. Her abusive husband and unborn child die in what appears to be a break-in incident. But when she starts to have visions about people’s murders, she realizes that she sees them die in real-time. She reaches out to the police, but they don’t believe her.

As she begins to question her sanity, she discovers that the murders are connected to the past that she can’t remember. Following its release, ‘Malignant’ received positive reviews. Critics and audiences alike praised Wan’s direction, the horror elements in the film, and the performances of the main cast members. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Malignant’ sequel, we have got you covered.

Malignant Sequel Release Date

‘Malignant’ premiered in the US theatres on September 10, 2021. It became simultaneously available on HBO Max for a month. The film was released in France 9 days before it was in the US, on September 1. It was originally supposed to release on August 14, 2020, but suffered over a year-long delay due to the Covid pandemic. As for the ‘Malignant’ sequel, this is what you need to know.

The filmmakers haven’t made any official statement about the development of a second ‘Malignant’ film. However, Wan stated in an interview that he believed that the film could potentially lead to a franchise. According to him, while he just wanted to make the film, he always approaches filmmaking with the bigger story in mind.

Wan is also one of the most successful franchise creators in the history of cinema. His films like ‘Saw,’ ‘Insidious,’ and ‘The Conjuring’ have led to sprawling franchises. If ‘Malignant’ manages to replicate the success of these projects, then the sequel will become a legitimate possibility. And if its development is greenlit in the next few months, the production will likely have to navigate the pandemic. Considering all this, we can speculate that the ‘Malignant’ sequel might come out sometime in 2023.

Malignant Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

In ‘Malignant,’ Annabelle Wallis portrays Madison, the film’s protagonist. The movie also stars Maddie Hasson as Sydney, Madison’s adoptive younger sister; Susanna Thompson as Jeanne, Madison’s adoptive mother; George Young as Detective Kekoa Shaw; Michole Briana White as Detective Regina Moss, and Mckenna Grace as young Madison Mitchell.

It also stars Jacqueline McKenzie as Dr. Florence Weaver, the chief psychiatrist at the Simion Research Hospital in Seattle, Washington; Jake Abel as Derek, Madison abusive husband; Marina Mazepa as Gabriel; and Jean Louisa Kelly as Jane Doe or Serena, Madison and Gabriel’s biological mother. McKenzie and Abel will not return in the prospective sequel as their characters are dead, except maybe in flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will reprise their roles.

Malignant Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Malignant,’ Sydney helps Madison realize that Gabriel killed her unborn children so he could live himself inside her brain. Madison manages to gain control of her own mind and place Gabriel in a mental prison. She knows that the cage will not hold him forever, so she needs to prepare for that inevitability. The sisters not only save themselves but Serena as well.

In the prospective sequel, Gabriel might get out and try to regain control of Madison’s body. If he is unsuccessful, he will find a way to leave her body and find another host. Madison will have more control over her powers. It might be revealed that Madison and Gabriel’s biological father is the source of the powers. Kekoa and Sydney will likely be in a relationship in the next film.

