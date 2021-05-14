Based on the essay ‘‘Things Left Behind’’ by former trauma cleaner Kim Sae-byul, ‘Move to Heaven’ is a South Korean television drama series that revolves around a young man named Geu-ru who has Asperger’s syndrome. He works as a trauma cleaner along with his uncle, Sang-gu, and delivers the last possessions or messages of people who just passed away to their loved ones. Created by Yoon Ji-ryeon, the heartwarming story of the duo has managed to impress a lot of viewers around the world. Now, after the conclusion of season 1, they are eagerly waiting for an update on its upcoming season. If you are also one of these fans, well, we have got you covered.

Move to Heaven Season 2 Release Date

‘Move to Heaven’ season 1 released in its entirety on May 14, 2021, on Netflix. The first season comprises ten episodes with a runtime of 45 to 60 minutes each. As far as season 2 of the series is concerned, here’s everything we know. Unfortunately, there is no update on ‘Move to Heaven’ season 2 as of now. Neither the showrunners nor Netflix has yet commented on the renewal of the series, so fans will have to wait a little longer.

Usually, Korean dramas are wrapped up in one season and don’t go on for a second season and beyond. Most K-dramas only have a singular season and are made like a limited series. There are only a few shows that end on a cliffhanger, keeping a window for next season open. In the season finale of ‘Move to Heaven,’ viewers witness Joo Young escape the clutches of law enforcement agencies, and it’s likely that the antagonist will want to exact revenge for the downfall of his empire.

Moreover, by the conclusion of the pilot season, we also learn that Na Mu is in love with Geu Ru, potentially opening doors for numerous conflicts. So, it looks like the renewal of ‘Move to Heaven’ is just a matter of time. If it is greenlit for the next season in the Summer of this year, we can expect the ‘Move to Heaven’ season 2 to hit our screens sometime in mid-2022.

Move to Heaven Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Tang Joon-Sang will essay the role of the protagonist Geu Ru. The South Korean actor is best known for ‘Crash Landing on You’ and ‘Night of 7 Years.’ By the season 1 finale, although his uncle is deemed unfit to be his guardian, Geu Ru requests him to stay. Therefore, Lee Je-hoon will return as Sang Gu.

Hong Seung-hee is likely to reprise her role as Na-mu, while Yoon Ji Hye, who essays the role of Joo Young, is expected to return as the antagonist in the upcoming season. Other cast members who are also expected to reprise their roles include Ji Jin-hee as Jeong-u and Shin Soo-oh as Kim Yong-woo. Fans will probably get introduced to some new faces in season 2 as well.

Move to Heaven Season 2 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 1 begins with Sang Gu accepting Geu Ru’s guardianship motivated by the possibility of monetary gain. However, by the end of the first season, he forms a deep emotional bond with his nephew and no on longer has any ulterior motives to be with him. In fact, to get back his house deed, he decides to step back into the shady boxing ring and potentially risks his life. It shows his devotion towards Geu Ru. By the end of the episode, viewers learn that Joo Young manages to get away after the illegal gambling ring is exposed by the police.

In season 2, we can expect Joo Young to return as an antagonist seeking revenge from the uncle-nephew duo whose actions led to the downfall of the gambling ring. Season 1 has beautifully captured the struggles of Geu Ru with Asperger’s syndrome and although his growth has been remarkable, it remains to be seen how his character develops from here.

We may get to see a different side to him as he and his loved ones face new challenges and enemies. Moreover, since Na-mu has feelings for him, their relationship is likely to develop in the upcoming season. The conflicts that will arise from their romance will be interesting to watch.

Read More: Best Korean Dramas on Netflix