Will There be a Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Sequel?

Directed by Antoni Nykowski, Netflix’s ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ is an action-adventure drama movie based on Zbigniew Nienacki’s book ‘Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze.’ The Polish film features Mateusz Janicki as the titular Mr. Car/Tomasz, an art historian whose discovery of an ancient relic leads him to find a hidden treasure. However, he is forced to team up with a group of unlikely heroes to find the treasure before it falls into the wrong hands. While the film wraps up Tomasz’s search, it opens the door for more adventures. If you are wondering whether Tomasz and his team will return to your screens, here is everything we know about the possibility of a sequel to ‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar.’

Will Mr. Car and the Knights Templar Sequel Happen?

‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ was released on July 12, 2023, on Netflix. The film has a run time of approximately 110 minutes and debuted to mostly mixed reviews from critics. While its action and heartfelt narrative were praised, its cliched writing and uneven pacing were generally disliked. However, there is currently no concrete news about the plans for a second installment, turning the film into a franchise. The makers are yet to express an interest in continuing Tomasz’s story through future treasure-hunting adventure, while Netflix has also not announced any official plans for a sequel. Moreover, post-credit scenes, which are typically used to set up a sequel, are also not the route the makers went to indicate the franchise’s future.

Even though there appear to be no immediate plans for a sequel, Tomasz and his team’s story is likely to continue with a second installment. The film is based on Polish author Zbigniew Nienacki’s book ‘Pan Samochodzik i Templariusze.’ It is the fifth book to feature the titular Mr. Automobile/Mr. Car, and the second in his art historian form. Nienacki has written over a dozen books featuring the character, several of them set after the events of the book adapted into the 2023 film. Hence, the opportunity is ripe for the makers to adapt another novel from the highly popular series of young adult books for the screen in the form of a sequel.

However, any chances of a sequel materializing will hinge upon the first film’s performance, especially its audience reaction. If the film exceeds Netflix’s viewership expectations and secures itself a place among its most-watched titles, a sequel could be greenlit in the coming months. The first film was formally announced in April 2022, a little over a year before hitting the streaming service. Hence, viewers can expect a similar turnaround time if a sequel is indeed announced by the year’s end. As a result, ‘Mr. Car 2’ will likely arrive on our screens sometime in early 2025.

‘Mr. Car and the Knights Templar’ follows Tomasz as he searches for the hidden treasure of the Knights Templar while working with a reporter and three scouts. The film ends with Tomasz discovering the true nature of the treasure and ensuring that it does not fall into the wrong hands. Meanwhile, he also forges a bond with his newly formed team and is assigned a new mission by his boss – to uncover the mystery of all mysteries.

The ending seemingly refers to the book ‘Pan Samochodzik i Tajemnica Tajemnic.’ Its title loosely translates to ‘Mr. Automobile and the Mystery of Secrets’ and the book is the eighth installment in the series. Hence, it is likely that the second installment will adapt the book and revolve around Tomasz’s quest to uncover the truth about the smuggling of rare objects, which is linked with Rosicrucianism. We could also see the introduction of Tomasz’s old friend, Mr. Dohnal, and arch-nemesis Waldemar Batura.

