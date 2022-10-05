Will There be a Mr. Harrigan’s Phone Sequel?

Based on Stephen King’s eponymous novella, Netflix’s horror film ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ revolves around Mr. John Harrigan, a renowned businessman who finds sanctuary in a big mansion in the village of Harlow in Maine. He hires a little boy named Craig as his book reader. Craig and Harrigan end up forming an endearing bond, which gets broken by the death of the businessman. During the funeral, Craig keeps Harrigan’s phone inside his coat and he gets buried along with the phone.

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ progresses through the aftermath of the messages Craig receives from Harrigan’s phone after the businessman’s burial. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike but garnered praises for the performances of Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Harrigan. Since the film ends with enough scope for a sequel to happen, the viewers may want to know whether it will materialize. Well, let us share what we know!

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone 2 Release Date

‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ released globally on October 5, 2022, on Netflix. As far as the prospects of the sequel are concerned, here’s what we can tell you.

As of now, neither Netflix nor the producers of the film released a statement concerning the sequel to ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.’ However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the sequel will not happen at all. The film ends with enough scope for a continuation of its narrative. After realizing the dangers of keeping connected to Harrigan after the death of Deane Whitmore, Craig tosses his phone but he keeps his new phone with the same number. It is possible that Harrigan will reach out to his friend through Craig’s new phone and the potential sequel can center around the businessman’s return to Craig’s life.

In addition, although Harrigan wants Craig to accept his death and move on from him, he doesn’t have any second thoughts about protecting Craig. If Craig gets into a life-altering or life-threatening predicament, Harrigan may help him again, even if it means more deaths. If the sequel to the film materializes, the film can possibly depict Craig’s efforts to become a screenwriter and Harrigan protecting him as he knows that the world of cinema is filled with dangers. Furthermore, the potential sequel doesn’t even have to follow Craig since Harrigan can message someone else from his ambiguous past.

In the film, Harrigan’s past is mentioned ambiguously and mysteriously. It is evident that the businessman had an eventful life before coming to Harlow. The possible sequel can bring someone from his past to the narrative and depict the individual’s reunion with Harrigan through the latter’s phone. Since Stephen King hasn’t written a sequel to the source novella, director and screenwriter John Lee Hancock may conceive an original narrative for the possible project. Considering these possibilities, a sequel to the film is indeed possible and if it gets greenlit soon, we can expect the ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone’ sequel to release sometime in Q4 2024 or later.

Over the years, we have seen sequels to horror films getting greenlit more than any other genre. ‘It Chapter Two,’ ‘Terrifier 2,’ ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ 2022 film ‘Scream,’ etc. are a testament to the increasing popularity of sequels to renowned horror films, which makes it clear that Hancock’s film indeed stands a chance to receive a narrative follow-up. If not, Netflix and the producers of the film may team up again to consider greenlighting an original film based on another novella from King’s collection ‘If It Bleeds,’ which also includes the eponymous source novella of ‘Mr. Harrigan’s Phone.’

