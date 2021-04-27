Created by Choe Gyeong-suk, Netflix’s South Korean TV series ‘Navillera’ follows a 70-year-old man, Shim Deok-chul (Park In-hwan), who wants to give his life-long dream of learning ballet a shot after retirement. His dream becomes a reality when he meets a 23-year-old ballet dancer, Lee Chae-rok (Song Kang). The young boy is just about to give up his passion because of his inability to cope up financially, but Deok-chul’s company inspires him to keep holding on. Together, they weave out a beautiful story of friendship, belongingness, and perseverance.

The series is additionally an adaptation of a webtoon conceived in Korea in 2016, which has steadily received hype in many Asian countries. The first season delivered in an appealing fashion even though it is devoid of standard idealistic romance prevalent in regular k-dramas. What works for the audiences is the show’s sympathetic characters and strong performances exhibited by the leading pair. After 12 episodes of beautifully crafted narrative, with a focus on emotions too raw and relatable, fans are on the lookout for another season. Without further ado, let us check out all possible details for ‘Navillera’ season 2!

Navillera Season 2 Release Date

‘Navillera’ season 1 released on March 22, 2021, on Netflix, and wrapped up on April 27, 2021. The season has 12 episodes in total, with each one having a runtime of 61-70 minutes. The show also simultaneously premiered on South Korean television network tvN. As far as news about the second season is concerned, here’s what we have surmised. There has been no official update or even an inkling about the possibility of its renewal.

Even when k-dramas are appreciated and lauded all over the world for their universal appeal, they do not usually extend beyond one season each. This has been an observed format for most Korean shows (with only a few exceptions). The neatly wrapped storylines within one moderately sized season is part of the appeal of Korean dramas. They mostly never become dragging as they don’t stretch plotlines unnecessarily. Although ‘Navillera’ is a show that takes the audiences into the rich emotional journey of two generationally distanced men trying to find their calling, its return seems unlikely.

The last episode of season 1 spectacularly showcases Deok-chul’s heartwarming performance with Chae-rok at the gala. Even though Deok-chul inevitably starts to lose his memory in the later episodes, his dream remains intact. In the end, both of them get what they deserve. Since the creators have beautifully closed the narrative leaving no loose threads, we believe there is not much scope for its renewal.

On the other hand, shows that have amassed a significant fan base have been repeatedly renewed solely because of the enthusiasm and support shown by their hardcore viewers. Some of them include ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘ and ‘The Expanse.’ There are examples of k-dramas, too, such as ‘Love Alarm’ and ‘Hospital Playlist’ that have been greenlit for at least another season each. The former is based on a popular webtoon, not unlike ‘Navillera,’ and we are aware of how webtoons are dominating the trend in the Korean entertainment industry lately. Hence, there is a slight chance that ‘Navillera’ might come back for another season.

Moreover, ‘Hospital Playlist’ got renewed by its home network tvN because of its incredibly high viewership. If ‘Navillera’ somehow attracts a similar response, the show might follow the same fate, especially if Netflix steps in. Even if it gets renewed within the next few months, production will still take time because of the ongoing pandemic. Considering all these factors, we can expect ‘Navillera’ season 2, if greenlit, to release sometime in 2022 after it has premiered on tvN in South Korea.

