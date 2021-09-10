A Cedric Nicolas-Troyan directorial venture, ‘Kate’ is an action-thriller film in which the eponymous character is an elite assassin. However, she becomes guilt-ridden after killing a father in front of his daughter and decides to leave the profession. During her final job, she realizes that she has been poisoned with a radioactive substance and has only 24 hours to live. She subsequently begins a desperate search for the person responsible for her inevitable murder.

Following its release, Kate received mixed reviews. There is some positive feedback on the film’s explosive action sequences. If you are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Kate,’ we got you covered.

Kate Sequel Release Date

‘Kate’ premiered on September 10, 2021, on Netflix. This is Nicolas-Troyan’s second project as a director. Previously, he directed the 2016 film ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War.’ As for the ‘Kate’ sequel, this is what we know.

Neither the Netflix executives nor the filmmakers associated with the project have yet made any official statement about the development of a sequel. The film ends with the death of the main character. If the story continues, either Kate’s death must be retconned, or a new lead character must be chosen. Either way, there are plotlines that can be potentially pursued in the future.

As mentioned above, the film has received mixed reviews from critics. But ultimately, it’s the audience’s opinion that matters the most. The 2020 film ‘Extraction’ also initially received mixed reviews from critics. However, it went on to become one of the most-watched Netflix original films of all time. If ‘Kate’ can draw even a portion of ‘Extraction’s viewership numbers, then there is a legitimate chance for a sequel to be greenlighted. And if that happens in the next few months, the production might have to navigate the COVID pandemic. Considering all this, we can speculate that the ‘Kate’ sequel might come out sometime in 2023.

Kate Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Mary Elizabeth Winstead portrays the eponymous character. Aside from her, the film stars Miku Patricia Martineau as Ani, the daughter of Kate’s former target; Woody Harrelson as Varrick, Kate Handler; Jun Kunimura as Kijima, Ani’s uncle and Kate’s current target; Tadanobu Asano as Renji, Kijima’s lieutenant, Miyavi as Jojima, Renji’s boyfriend; Michiel Huisman as Stephen, the man that Kate meets in a hotel lounge; Mari Yamamoto as Kanako, Stephen’s girlfriend, and Kazuya Tanabe as Shinzo, Renji’s lead henchmen.

Harrelson, Asano, Miyavi, and Tanabe’s characters are definitely dead. So, they will not appear in the prospective sequel except maybe in flashback scenes. If Kate’s death is retconned, then Winstead might appear in the sequel. The rest of the cast will likely reprise their roles.

Kate Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Kate,’ the protagonist, Kijima, and several of Kijima’s loyal men attack Renji’s headquarters to rescue Ani. Kijima decapitates Renji in a sword duel. Kate finds Varrick, and they shoot each other. The latter dies soon after. Kate then walks out on the terrace and lies in Ani’s arms. Her heart stops right before the credits start rolling.

If Kate’s death is retconned for the prospective sequel, she will be the main character, and the story will likely be set somewhere in Europe or North America. If that’s not the case, Ani will likely serve as the main protagonist. The sequel might reveal more information about the shadowy organization that both Kate and Varrick worked for. We might see organized criminal elements from other parts of the world, including Italy and China.

