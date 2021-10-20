Will There be a Night Teeth Sequel?

‘Night Teeth’ is a vampire horror film that revolves around a young university student named Benny. While covering for his brother as a chauffeur, he meets two enigmatic women: Zoe and Blaire. He later finds out that they are vampirish creatures who are hunting down their former bosses to establish a new order of hierarchy. ‘Night Teeth’ is rich with worldbuilding that can potentially be explored in future projects.

Following its release, the film received predominantly mixed reviews. While the critics praised the film’s stylistic approach to an age-old trope such as the vampires, they had harsher words for the plot. If you are wondering whether there will be a Night Teeth Sequel, we got you covered.

Night Teeth Sequel Release Date

‘Night Teeth’ was released on October 20, 2021, on Netflix. As for the ‘Night Teeth’ sequel, this is what we know. Neither the Netflix executive nor the filmmakers have yet made any statement confirming the development of a sequel. However, given that the first film’s ending hints that this is just the beginning of Benny and Blaire’s story, the filmmakers most likely have plans to make more films set in the same universe.

For that to happen, the first ‘Night Teeth’ film must draw a significant amount of viewership. Previously, movies like ‘The Babysitter’ and ‘Extraction’ were huge hits for Netflix and led to respective sequels. If ‘Night Teeth’ manages to replicate the success of those aforementioned films, then there is a legitimate chance that a sequel will be greenlit. And if that happens in the next few months, the audience can expect ‘Night Teeth sequel to come out sometime in 2023.

Night Teeth Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Night Teeth’ stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny; Debby Ryan as Blaire; Lucy Fry as Zoe; Alfie Allen as Victor; the mastermind behind Zoe and Blaire’s killing spree; Raúl Castillo as Jay Perez, Benny’s half-brother and the leader of the protectors of Boyle Heights; Marlene Forte as Abuela or grandmother of Jay and Benny; and Ash Santos as Maria, Jay’s girlfriend. Furthermore, Vampire bosses Grace, Eva, and Rocko are portrayed by Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexander Ludwig.

Fry, Allen, Fox, and Sweeney will not return for the prospective sequel as their characters are dead, except maybe in flashback scenes. Santos might return. The audience, along with Jay, learns about Maria’s death from Victor, and it’s quite possible that he was lying. But then again, he had no reason to lie to Jay at that point in the story. Furthermore, the audience never sees Rocko die, but considering that Zoe and Blaire believe their mission is complete after leaving his stronghold, he is most likely dead and will not appear in the sequel except for flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles.

Night Teeth Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Night Teeth,’ Benny breaks the glass window of Victor’s home with his car and exposes Zoe to sunlight, killing her. Victor dies after Jay tackles him toward the sunlight. Realizing the wound that Victor inflicted on Benny is fatal, Blaire turns him into a vampire. Afterward, Jay and Benny meet and the former urges his younger brother to remember where he came from.

Jay and his crew might join the Night Legion in the prospective sequel and start going after vampires beyond Los Angeles. Benny might embark on a journey around the world with Blaire to know more about his kind. Other vampires will seek vengeance against Benny and Blaire for killing the bosses. The brewing conflict might devolve into another war between humans and vampires, in which Jay and Benny will find themselves facing each other.

