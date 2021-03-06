‘Pixie’ is a comedy-thriller film directed by Barnaby Thompson that tells the story of the titular character who hatches an elaborate plan to avenge her mother’s death and teams up with two guys she meets by a chance encounter to execute her plan. As the film progresses, we learn more about Pixie’s motivations and her conniving nature. If you couldn’t get enough of Pixie’s mischievous and thrilling adventures and would like to know if there will be a sequel to the film, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything we know about a ‘Pixie’ sequel.

Pixie Sequel Release Date

‘Pixie’ received a theatrical release in the United Kingdom and Brazil on October 23, 2020, followed by a VOD release on March 5, 2021. The film has received mostly positive reviews from critics and audiences. Although some feel the film is uneven, the general consensus is that it is a fresh take on gangster-heist films from the late 1990s and early 2000s.

At the moment, the film’s creators have not commented on the possibility of a sequel, but there are little chances of the said sequel materializing as the film was most likely conceived as a standalone story. Its ending wraps up all the plot threads and completes the journey of Pixie. It is also worth considering that the film’s VOD release, as opposed to a full theatrical or digital release, could affect the film’s popularity. However, if the film does outperform all expectations and the demand for a sequel from audiences is hard to ignore, we can expect ‘Pixie 2’ to release sometime in 2023.

‘Pixie’ ends with Pixie successfully avenging her mother’s death and moving away to San Francisco for a fresh start. Before leaving, she reminds Frank, Harland, and the audience about her trouble-inducing and manipulative nature. As far as the story of the sequel is concerned, just because Pixie is moving to a different land doesn’t mean she will become a different person. Pixie will continue to be her mischievously conniving self.

This gives the filmmakers a fresh canvas for the sequel and exciting new ways to further explore Pixie’s bad-ass character. The follow-up could see Pixie stirring up some trouble in the gangster underworld of San Francisco and genuinely enjoy the thrills of getting into troublesome situations now that she doesn’t have to deal with the emotional baggage of her mom’s death.

Frank and Harland also provide the filmmakers with exciting directions to take the sequel in. At the end of ‘Pixie,’ Frank and Harland realize they have been conned by Pixie, who has kept all the money with herself. So, the next time these two cross paths with Pixie, they’ll definitely have a bone to pick with her. It will be interesting to see if the best-friends outgrow Pixie’s manipulations or if she finds new ways of coaxing them into doing her dirty bidding.

Whatever the direction the makers choose to take a potential sequel in, it is hard to imagine it without the trio of Pixie, Frank, and Harland. Therefore, it is safe to assume that the chances of Olivia Cooke, Ben Hardy, and Daryl McCormack reprising their roles in a sequel are pretty high. It is possible that fresh faces could also be added to the mix, although we’ll only know more if and when the time is right.

Read More: Is Pixie a True Story?