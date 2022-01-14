Will There be a Ray Donovan Sequel or Ray Donovan Season 8?

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ picks up from the popular Showtime crime drama series of the same name and follows the titular fixer (Liev Schreiber) on a deeply personal mission, which might just be his last. Even as Ray grapples with his father’s constant search for a quick buck, the story, through flashbacks, shows us a pivotal moment between father and son.

Co-written and directed by David Hollander (who is also the series showrunner), the film has been long-awaited by fans of the series and is lauded as a fitting sendoff to Ray Donovan. Does that mean our brooding titular hero’s story has come to a close? Or can we expect a ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ sequel and maybe even a ‘Ray Donovan’ season 8? Here’s everything we know about what’s next for the gritty Donovan clan.

Ray Donovan: The Movie Sequel Release Date

‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ premiered on January 14, 2022, on Showtime. The film also screened across various television streaming platforms and is expected to become available on multiple on-demand platforms eventually.

As far as a sequel is concerned, we don’t suggest holding your breath for it to come out. Since the Showtime series ‘Ray Donovan’ was quite abruptly canceled after its seventh season, fans (and the show creators) were left without a satisfying ending to the long-running Donovan family story arc. The film is essentially aimed at tying up many of these arcs that fans of the series have been invested in for multiple seasons. The film also allows Ray’s backstory to be told and includes one of the most pivotal moments in our hero’s relationship with his father.

David Hollander has also stated as much, explaining that the film helps tie up many of the show’s plotlines, including the ones left open in the season 7 finale. As for any future movie sequels or even a prospective season 8, the showrunner has not closed the possibility entirely, saying that the expansive world and layered characters of ‘Ray Donovan’ can still have a story left to tell. However, he also clarified that making another season (or sequel) will require a lot of different factors to come together. Of course, some plot points that were initially planned to be in the (canceled) season 8 have been included in the film, which picks up from season 7.

Thus, it is highly unlikely that a ‘Ray Donovan: The Movie’ sequel or a ‘Ray Donovan’ season 8 will be made in the foreseeable future. As you can see, some behind-the-scenes posts by lead actor and co-writer Liev Schreiber also hint that the cast members are saying goodbye to each other after working together on multiple seasons and a film. It is also fitting that the story of ‘Ray Donovan’ closes in Boston, which is where the story of the brooding, gritty hero begins.

Read More: Where was Ray Donovan: The Movie Filmed?