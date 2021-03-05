‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is an animated feature film written by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. The film follows the journey of Raya, a young princess of a tribe, who undertakes an arduous quest to restore peace and unity in her land. A poignant tale of hope and solidarity, ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ reminds us of other films like ‘Frozen’ and ‘Moana,’ which feature a young female protagonist in a coming-of-age tale. The beautifully animated story intrigued us to know about a possible sequel that will bring back the maverick hero, Raya. If you are curious about the same, we have got your back!

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 Release Date

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ released theatrically on March 3, 2021, in the Netherlands and Indonesia, before becoming available domestically on March 5, 2021, in theaters and Disney+ (premier access). It is not surprising that the viewers appreciated the story and the animation, which struck an emotional chord with many.

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ is the latest installment of Disney Animation that is championing on-screen representation of minorities and people of color. Before this, the studio released the immensely successful ‘Moana’ that indicated Disney’s increasing focus on diversity when depicting its female protagonists. Apart from that, there are other movies from the entertainment giant that have seen spin-offs. The success of ‘Frozen’ led to its sequel ‘Frozen 2.’

Notwithstanding the narrative closure of the films, Disney is known to extend their characters in sequels or series. For example, Baymax from ‘Big Hero 6’ is supposed to get its own series in 2022. ‘Moana’ is being continued with as a series scheduled for a release in 2023. So, even though there hasn’t been any official announcement from Disney yet, we anticipate the possibility of a sequel. One can expect ‘Raya and the Last Dragon 2’ to release sometime in 2023.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Fans can expect Kelly Marie Tran to lend her voice to the titular character, Raya. Other principal actors who might be heard are Awkwafina as Sisu, the water dragon, Gemma Chan as Namaari, and Benedict Wong as Tong. Daniel Dae Kim will perhaps reprise his role as Chief Benja. Other actors whom we can expect in the sequel are Izaac Wang as Boun, Thalia Tran as Little Noi, and Alan Tudyk as Tuk Tuk. New cast members can be added if the narrative is taken forward.

Raya and the Last Dragon 2 Plot: What Can It be About?

In ‘Raya and the Last Dragon,’ Raya’s father, Benja, is the protector of an orb that protects the land from the Druun, ectoplasmic entities that can turn their victims to stone. However, infighting amongst other clans leads to the orb’s destruction, unleashing the Druun once more in their land. She now has to find the last dragon to restore peace to the land and defeat the Druun. Amidst the harrowing situations, Raya finds unlikely allies at different places and has to face an adversary in the form of her erstwhile friend, Namaari. Eventually, however, Raya is able to restore peace and unite the five warring tribes.

In light of her success, she might be elevated to the Chief of Heart Tribe in the sequel, if Benja decides to step down. Namaari is a formidable warrior in her own right, and she might take over the Fang tribe. The revival of the dragons makes the narrative more interesting, as they can balance the peace within the land. However, we might expect narrative crises somewhat similar to the Druun. Since unity is a fragile condition, the crisis can jeopardize the outcome of Raya’s efforts. But we have to wait and see how the studio takes the narrative forward to legitimize Raya and her friends’ relationships.

