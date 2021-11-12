Will There be a Red Notice Sequel?

‘Red Notice’ is a heist action–adventure film that revolves around two elite art thieves and the man who is supposedly tasked to bring them to justice. For much of his career, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) has been the second-best art thief in the world. But when his biggest competitor, the Bishop (Gal Gadot), sells him out and frames John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson), the FBI profiler chasing them both, Booth decides to team up with Hartley to bring down their mutual enemy.

Following its release, ‘Red Notice’ received negative to mixed reviews. But the star-studded cast, combined with the first-paced narrative and engaging action sequences, made the film a fan favorite. If you have already watched the movie and want to know whether there will be a sequel to ‘Red Notice,’ we got you covered.

Red Notice Sequel Release Date

‘Red Notice’ premiered in selected US theaters on November 5, 2021. It was released on November 12, 2021, on the streaming platform Netflix. Universal Studios was originally set to release the film on June 12, 2020. But those plans later suffered a five-month delay, moving the premiere date to November 13, 2020. Netflix came on board on July 8, 2019, and it was later announced that the streaming giant would release ‘Red Notice’ in the fourth quarter of 2021. As for the ‘Red Notice’ sequel, this is what we know.

Neither the Netflix executives nor the filmmakers have confirmed the development of a ‘Red Notice’ sequel. However, several members of the cast and crew have expressed their interest in it. Asked about a potential sequel of ‘Red Notice’ on the Red Carpet Premiere of the film, producer Dany Garcia observed how Seven Bucks Productions, the production company she established with Johnson, had become synonymous with franchise filmmaking and added that they would like to wait and see the first film’s performance before making such a decision.

“What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Garcia said. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’

Gadot said in an interview that she hoped that there would be a sequel, adding, “I love these guys (Johnson and Ryan Reynolds) and I would love to have the opportunity to work with them again.” Meanwhile, while speaking to an Indian news outlet, writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber stated that the next film could be set in India.

Ultimately, the development of a sequel depends on the film’s performance. ‘Red Notice’ has the biggest budget in the history of Netflix, so it has to perform exceptionally well to get a sequel. If everything goes well and a second film gets greenlighted in the next few months, the audience can expect the ‘Red Notice’ sequel to come out in 2023.

Red Notice Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot, ‘Red Notice’ stars Ritu Arya (Inspector Urvashi Das), Chris Diamantopoulos (Sotto Voce), Ivan Mbakop (Tambwe), Daniel Bernhardt (Drago Grande), and Thurber (an exhausted director in a bar). In the prospective sequel, most members of the cast will likely reprise their roles.

Red Notice Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Red Notice,’ it is revealed that the Bishop and John Hartley are lovers and partners-in-crime. Just like in chess, they are two Bishops in ‘Red Notice,’ with Hartley and his lover using the same alias. They handcuff Booth to a tree and leave him for Das. But Booth later gets his revenge when he gives the details of Black and Hartley’s secure Cayman Island account to Das, who removes all the money from it. The Bishop duo accepts Booth’s proposal of cooperation and goes to Paris for their next score. Meanwhile, Das issues Red Notices on all three of them.

In the prospective sequel, the Bishop, Hartley, and Booth can be on the run from the authorities. Their venture in Paris can give them the desired result, but it might draw the attention of certain shadowy individuals. Sotto Voce might try to exact vengeance for what happened to him. Das might still lead the Interpol task force hunting the three protagonists.

