Will There Be a Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sequel?

Written and directed by Johannes Roberts, ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is a zombie action horror film. Set in 1998, the story revolves around a group of survivors trying to escape the eponymous city following a zombie outbreak. Meanwhile, Claire Redfield returns to Raccoon City to warn her brother Chris about the Umbrella Corporation.

Following its premiere, the film has garnered mixed to positive reviews from critics and fans. If you have already seen the movie and are wondering whether there will be a sequel to ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,’ we got you covered.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sequel Release Date

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ was released in the US theaters on November 24, 2021. It originally premiered on November 19, 2021, at the Grand Rex in Paris, France. Furthermore, the film is set for a UK release on December 3, 2021. As for the ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ sequel, this is what we know.

The filmmakers are yet to make any official statement on the development of a sequel. However, given the history of the ‘Resident Evil’ transmedia franchise, we can safely say that the story is going to continue. ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ has been made as the first entry in the reboot film series and the 7th live-action film overall, releasing after ‘Resident Evil’ (2002), ‘Resident Evil: Apocalypse’ (2004), ‘Resident Evil: Extinction’ (2007), ‘Resident Evil: Afterlife’ (2010), ‘Resident Evil: Retribution’ (2012), and ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter’ (2012).

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ is the cinematic adaptation of the first two ‘Resident Evil’ games. It aligns the reboot series much closer to the narrative of the games than the first film series, using fan-favorite characters such as Claire and Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy as protagonists from the start. The sequel will most likely cover the events depicted in the third game onwards and might feature even more characters from the games.

If ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ turns out to be a commercial success, then the sequel will probably be greenlit in the next few months. And if that happens, the audience can expect ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ to come out sometime in 2023.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in it?

‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City’ stars Kaya Scodelario (Claire Redfield), Robbie Amell (Chris Redfield), Hannah John-Kamen (Jill Valentine), Avan Jogia (Leon S. Kennedy), Tom Hopper (Albert Wesker), Lily Gao (Ada Wong), Donal Logue (Chief Brian Irons), Neal McDonough (William Birkin), Janet Porter (Annette Birkin), Chad Rook (Richard Aiken), and Holly De Barros (Sherry Birkin).

As their characters are dead, Logue, McDonough, Porter, and Rook will not appear in the prospective sequel except maybe in the flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will probably reprise their roles.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,’ Wesker kills Annette and nearly kills Birkin before Jill fatally shoots him. Birkin mutates into a monster and chases after Jill, Chris, and Sherry, but Claire and Leon arrive in time and shoot at Birkin. Eventually, Leon kills Birkin with a rocket launcher. In the mid-credits scene, Wesker is revived by Ada on behalf of mysterious backers.

In the prospective sequel, a new creature, Nemesis-T Type, might be introduced. It will probably be revealed that Nemesis was created to hunt down the survivors from the first film. It is possible that Claire and Chris might get separated from each other, and the former might end up becoming a prisoner on Rockfort Island. Meanwhile, Leon can start working for the US government.

