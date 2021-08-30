Director Magnus Martens’ (‘Jackpot’), ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ or ‘SAS: Red Notice’ is an action film about a hijacked train underneath the English Channel and a British SAS operative’s efforts to rescue his girlfriend before the hijackers blow the Channel Tunnel. Tom Buckingham is on his way to Paris with Dr. Sophie Hart when a disgruntled and dangerous mercenary group named the Black Swans led by Grace Lewis takes control of the train.

As Tom starts eliminating the mercenaries one by one, he and Grace begin to play a deadly game with each other with their lives — and those of others — at stake. The film is based on the 2012 novel ‘Red Notice’ by Andy McNab (pseudonym of British author Steven Billy Mitchell). Following its release, the film received moderately positive reviews. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ sequel, this is what you need to know.

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan Sequel Release Date

‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ premiered in the United Kingdom on March 12, 2021. It was released in the US four days later. As for the sequel film, this is what we know.

The filmmakers associated with the first film haven’t given any confirmation about the development of the sequel. However, Sam Heughan, who portrays Tom Buckingham in the original film, has expressed his hope for a sequel. Speaking about Tom’s psychopathic traits during an interview, he stated that he would be interested in exploring them in future projects.

As mentioned above, the film is the cinematic adaptation of Andy McNab’s ‘Red Notice,’ which is the first book in the Tom Buckingham series. In 2014, the first sequel, ‘Fortress,’ was released. It was followed by ‘State of Emergency’ in 2015. So, there is enough material to develop at least two more films set in the same universe.

Ultimately, it all depends upon how the movie performs commercially. The film was a disappointment at the box office, likely due to the effects of the COVID situation. But since its release on digital platforms such as Netflix, it seems to be doing remarkably well, garnering a large viewership worldwide. If this continues, there is a legitimate chance for a second film about Tom Buckingham to get greenlit. And if that happens in the next few months, expect ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ 2 to come out sometime in 2023.

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Heughan, ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan’ stars Ruby Rose as Grace Lewis, Tom Hopper as Declan Smith, Hannah John-Kamen as Dr. Sophie Hart, Andy Serkis as George Clements, Ray Panthaki as Prime Minister Atwood, Noel Clarke as Major Bisset, Tom Wilkinson as William Lewis, and Owain Yeoman as Oliver “Olly” Lewis. Rose, Clarke, Wilkinson, and Yeoman will not return in the prospective sequel as their characters are dead, except for maybe in flashback scenes. The rest of the cast will likely reprise their roles.

SAS: Rise of the Black Swan Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘SAS: Rise of the Black Swan,’ the entire Black Swans mercenary group gets wiped out. In the climactic scenes, Tom kills Grace. He later marries Sophie in his family’s villa in Spain. He then receives a call from Clements, who informs him that they have found Declan and the money he took for being a mole in the SAS for the Black Swans. The film ends as Tom goes on a hunt for Declan.

The prospective sequel might show Tom’s pursuit of Declan and their eventual confrontation. It can also adapt parts of McNab’s novel ‘Fortress’ and show Tom becoming disillusioned with his work. It will probably explore Tom’s psychopathic tendencies, as Heughan hopes it will. However, Tom will be eventually pulled back into the world of covert operations, forcing him to deal with terrorists, insurgents, and assassins once more.

Read More: Is SAS: Rise of the Black Swan Based on a True Story?