Will There Be a Single All the Way Sequel?

Written by Chad Hodge and directed by Michael Mayer, ‘Single All the Way’ is a holiday romantic comedy movie. It revolves around Peter, a Los Angeles resident with a social media job he doesn’t like and horrible luck when it comes to love. With Christmas approaching, he knows his family will ask him why he doesn’t have a boyfriend when he goes back home. So, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to accompany him and pretend that they are dating in front of the former’s family. However, much to Peter’s surprise, it is revealed that his mother has already set him up for a blind date with her spin instructor James.

Following its release, the film received mostly positive reviews from both critics and fans, who praised the same-sex love triangle that serves as the core of the narrative. If you have watched the movie and want to know whether there will be a sequel to ‘Single All the Way,’ we got you covered.

Single All the Way Sequel Release Date

‘Single All the Way’ premiered on December 2, 2021, on Netflix. The film is the streaming giant’s first gay holiday rom-com. As for the ‘Single All the Way’ sequel, this is what we know.

Neither Netflix executives nor filmmakers associated with the original project are yet to confirm the development of a sequel film. However, Netflix has a long history of greenlighting sequels of successful films. ‘The Princess Switch’ and ‘A Christmas Prince’ are great examples of this.

So, if ‘Single All the Way’ manages to replicate the success of those aforementioned movies, there is a legitimate chance of it getting a sequel. So, if the development of a second film begins within the next few months, the audience can expect the ‘Single All the Way’ sequel to come out in late 2022.

Single All the Way Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘Single All the Way’ stars Michael Urie (Peter), Philemon Chambers (Nick), Luke Macfarlane (James), Jennifer Coolidge (Aunt Sandy), Kathy Najimy (Carole), Barry Bostwick (Harold), Dan Finnerty (Kevin), Alexandra Beaton (Sofia), Madison Brydges (Daniella), and Jennifer Robertson (Lisa). In the prospective sequel, most of the cast members will probably reprise their roles.

Single All the Way Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

Peter and Nick help Aunt Sandy successfully stage her nativity play. Afterward, Nick tells Peter that he loves him. However, Peter is afraid that if the relationship fails, he will lose his best friend. Later, Peter and James speak, and the latter helps Peter see how much he actually cares for Nick. Peter eventually finds Nick, and they start a relationship. Peter and Nick decide to move to Peter’s hometown — Bridgewater, New Hampshire — together, making the former’s family incredibly happy.

The prospective sequel might focus on a different stage of Peter and Nick’s relationship. It will probably be set a few years after the events of the original film and might show them arranging their wedding. Like before, it’s possible that Peter’s family will be involved every step of the way. Past lovers, including James, might show up to introduce the necessary conflict in the plot.

