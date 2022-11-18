Will There be a Slumberland Sequel?

A Francis Lawrence directorial venture, ‘Slumberland’ tells the story of an 11-year-old girl named Nemo, who lives on an island with her father, Peter, the lighthouse keeper. Following the sudden death of her father during a storm, Nemo comes to stay in the city with her uncle, Philip, whom she has never met before. Soon, Nemo dreams of returning to her childhood home, where she encounters Flip (Jason Momoa), an outlaw who accompanied her father on many adventures. After learning about the magic pearls that can grant any wish, Nemo sets out on her own adventure with Flip, hoping to see her father once more.

Following its release, ‘Slumberland’ received mixed reviews. Although the film garnered much praise for the visuals and performances, there were some criticisms about the plot and pacing. If you are wondering whether there will be a ‘Slumberland’ sequel, we got you covered.

Slumberland Sequel Release Date

‘Slumberland’ premiered on November 18, 2022, on Netflix. The film is based on Winsor McCay’s comic strip, ‘Little Nemo on Slumberland.’ As for the ‘Slumberland’ sequel, here is what we know.

Neither the filmmakers nor the Netflix executives have yet confirmed the development of a ‘Slumberland’ sequel. The original film has a major star in Momoa, helming the cast and a whopping $150 million budget. Clearly, Netflix considers this project to be quite important. In recent years, sequels have been greenlighted for almost all of Netflix’s big-budged projects, including ‘Extraction,’ ‘Red Notice,’ and ‘The Gray Man.’ Like ‘Slumberland,’ none of these films did particularly well with the critics, but they were evidently successful according to the Netflix algorithm and received sequels for that.

So, if ‘Slumberland’ can manage to replicate the success of these aforementioned films, there is a legitimate chance for its sequel. After all, McCay’s original work is quite extensive. Although the filmmakers have taken significant creative liberty in the adaptation process for the first film, they still can draw from the comic strip for a future project. If it is greenlighted within the next few months, the viewers can expect the ‘Slumberland’ sequel to come out sometime in Q4 2024.

Slumberland Sequel Cast: Who Can Be in It?

Aside from Momoa, ‘Slumberland’ stars Marlow Barkley (Nemo), Kyle Chandler (Peter), Chris O’Dowd (Philip), Weruche Opia (Agent Green), India de Beaufort (Ms. Arya), Chris D’Silva (Jamal), and Yanna McIntosh (Carla).

In the prospective sequel, Barkey will most likely return along with O’Dowd. After all, the story revolves around their characters. Momoa’s return is also quite certain because he and O’Dowd play different versions of one character. And even though they have become one by the end of the first film, that doesn’t mean Flip can’t emerge when they are in Slumberland. Although Chandler’s character is dead, he might appear in dreams, and if they return to Slumberland, there will be plenty of scope for Opia to reprise her role. The prospective sequel might also add new members to the cast.

Slumberland Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Slumberland,’ Nemo sacrifices her own wish so Flip can return to the Waking World and re-merge with Philip. She nearly drowns, but Philip, having regained his former self, saves her. Meanwhile, Agent Green reveals that Pig took a second pearl, and Nemo uses it to have one last moment with her father. The film ends by showing that Nemo now lives happily with her uncle in the city.

In the prospective sequel, Nemo might return to Slumberland as a new crisis appears. Nightmare King and Morpheus might be introduced to the story. Flip, now with a more wholesome personality, can still accompany Nemo.

