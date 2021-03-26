‘Solar Opposites’ has often been associated with the hit show ‘Rick and Morty,’ as it has been created by Mike McMahan with Justin Roiland, who serves as the co-creator of both the adult animated sitcom ‘Solar Opposites’ follows a family of aliens called the Solars who have escaped their planet Shlorp, following its destruction. They find themselves in suburban America after crashlanding on Earth. The family is constantly divided in their opinion about whether they like or dislike their life on Earth.

The series first premiered on May 8, 2020, on the Disney-owned streaming platform Hulu. The critics have praised the series for its strong humor, charm, and a fast pace that guarantees to hold the attention of the viewers. The manner in which humanity is highlighted through the storylines has also been much appreciated. After two highly engaging and outlandish seasons, the fans are waiting for news about the third installment. Here is everything we know about season 3!

Solar Opposites Season 3 Release Date

‘Solar Opposites’ season 2 landed in its entirety on March 26, 2021, on Hulu. The second season has eight episodes with a runtime of 21–24 minutes each.

Fans would be delighted to know that the show was greenlit for its third season on June 18, 2020, way ahead of the second season’s premiere. With 12 episodes, the upcoming season will have a longer episode count than the first two seasons. In May 2020, the creators were already discussing how they would like to shape season 3 and a potential season 4. In fact, Roiland stated that the show has the potential to run for a long time.

Hulu’s decision to renew the animated show makes sense, considering that the Disney-owned streamer seems to have plans concerning an increase in its offerings of animated productions. Apart from ‘Solar Opposites,’ the streaming platform has also renewed ‘Crossing Swords,’ while Marvel’s ‘M.O.D.O.K’ and ‘Hit Monkey’ are still in the pipeline.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, studios have found it more feasible to produce animated shows since they are safer than filming live-action series. It is important to note that the first season of the show finished production even when stay-at-home orders were in place, which means that season 3 may not be far behind. Taking into account that the show releases new seasons in spring or early summer, the third season may also land around the same time of the year in 2022. Therefore, we can expect ‘Solar Opposites’ season 3 to release sometime in Spring or Summer 2022.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Voice Cast: Who can be in it?

Justin Roiland is the voice behind Korvo, who does not like Earth and wants to leave the planet. Thomas Middleditch voices Terry, Korvo’s partner who loves Earth and the human culture. While Sean Giambrone voices Yumyulack, Mary Mack lends her voice to Jesse. Yumyulack and Jesse are replicants of Korvo and Terry, respectively.

Sagan McMahan is the voice of an infant alien called The Pupa. The voice cast also includes Alfred Molina (The Duke), Tiffany Haddish (Aisha), Andy Daly (Tim), Jason Mantzoukas (Vanbo), Rob Schrab (Principal Cooke), and Kari Wahlgren (Mrs. Frankie). All of them are expected to return in season 3 to voice their respective characters.

Solar Opposites Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 2, the Solars continue to have exciting adventures on Earth, including dinner parties, neighborhood events, and summer camp. We also see Korvo and Terry engage in time travel.

The upcoming season will continue the story of The Wall as it will take a new direction. We will also see Pupa going through changes, as we do in each season. The creators also wanted to highlight the dynamics of Pupa’s relationship with the Solars, so we may get to see that in greater depth. The third season might also introduce other aliens on a similar mission like the Solars. On the whole, season 3 is promised to be crazier and more bizarre than the second season.

