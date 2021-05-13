‘StartUp’ does not follow the nerd-chic ‘Silicon Valley‘ aesthetic that one would expect from a show about a tech startup. Instead, the crime drama series explores a darker side of the phenomenon, one that involves gangs, gun violence, and money laundering. Created and written by Ben Ketai, the show first premiered on September 6, 2016. However, with its recent arrival on Netflix, the show has been rapidly collecting fans who were so far unaware of it or were unable to access it.

With three binge-worthy seasons, it is only a matter of time before fans of the show run out of episodes and begin to wonder when they might expect fresh material. The violent cliffhanger of the season 3 finale only promises to fan the flames. So, here’s everything we know about ‘StartUp’ season 4.

StartUp Season 4 Release Date

‘StartUp’ season 3 premiered on Crackle on November 1, 2018. All 3 seasons of 10 episodes each released simultaneously on Netflix on May 4, 2021.

As far as season 4 is concerned, there have been no official announcements regarding its renewal yet. However, the show has not been canceled, so there is still hope for fans, and streaming on the streaming giant is a big step in the right direction. As has happened in the past, the global Netflix community’s response to ‘StartUp’ might very well decide the fate of the tech thriller series.

Netflix’s renewal of shows that originate on other networks is not new and was seen even in the streaming platform’s early days with ‘Arrested Development,‘ which aired its first three seasons on Fox before Netflix licensed new episodes for its platform. ‘Lucifer,’ also from Fox, was picked up by Netflix after being canceled by the network. Closer home, the Crackle series ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,’ hosted by Jerry Seinfeld, moved to Netflix. With Sony giving up control of Crackle, ‘StartUp’ could likely find itself renewed for a fourth season in its new home.

If we take into account the explosive cliffhanger in the season 3 finale, it becomes clear that the show undoubtedly warrants at least one more season. From a recent Instagram post (above), it looks like even the show’s creator, Ben Ketai, is banking his hopes for another season order on the Netflix audience’s feedback. The fact that his show has made it into the Top 10 Hit Show list is promising. If it does get renewed for another iteration, we can most likely expect to see ‘StartUp’ season 4 sometime after mid-2022.

StartUp Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘StartUp’ features Otmara Marrero as Izzy Morales, the creator of the cryptocurrency company called GenCoin. Looking for funds for her start-up, she accepts money from Nick (Adam Brody), who then unwittingly gets involved with crooked FBI Agent Phil (Martin Freeman) and the Little Haiti gangster Ronald (Edi Gathegi). As things begin to spiral out of control, Wes Chandler (Ron Perlman) and his daughter Mara (Addison Timlin) make an appearance.

Additionally, Mira Sorvino essays Rebecca Stroud, a dogged and corrupt agent investigating Araknet. Other major characters include Ronald’s daughter Tamara (Kristen Ariza), Emmanuel (Fredrick Bam Scott), Frantz (Jared Wofford), and Gilles (Jevon White). If renewed, we can expect to see most of these cast members return for season 4, with the notable exception of Sorvino, whose character Rebecca Stroud is killed in the season 3 finale. Martin Freeman’s character Phil is conspicuously missing in season 3, and will also most likely not return in the future.

StartUp Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

‘StartUp’ season 3 closes with Nick finally getting his hands dirty and murdering Rebecca. Before this, it is revealed that she is not part of the NSA, and after a scuffle with Izzy, she is captured. Despite Mara and Ronald successfully getting funding for Araknet from Saginaw Partners, Rebecca’s virus attack on the company makes them lose more than half of their 100 million users.

In the potential season 4, we can expect to see Izzy, Ronald, and Nick coming together again to rebuild their company. However, with the NSA on their tail as well as constant pressure from the company’s underworld ties, it is but a matter of time before trouble comes knocking. The three heads of Araknet are also not the most loyal to each other, and their individual plans might end up causing a rift between them again. It will also be interesting to watch Nick’s new dynamic with his peers, following the cold-blooded murder of Rebecca.

