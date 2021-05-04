‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is a documentary television series on History that follows brothers Rick and Marty Lagina as they look for the much-speculated treasure on the titular island off the coast of Nova Scotia, Canada. Treasure hunters for over two centuries have tried to get their hands on the riches, and they have failed. Created by Kevin Burns, the show first premiered on January 5, 2014, on History. While it is one of the most popular shows on the network, the reality show has also received a fair share of criticism. Some viewers expressed disappointment that nothing of great significance has yet been discovered even after years of excavation.

A few viewers also said that the narration of the activities in ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ is repetitive and frustrating. But one cannot deny that the series has got many fans hooked who are as invested in the treasure hunt as the Lagina Brothers themselves. It is also worth noting that over the years, the series has more or less maintained the number of viewers that return to watch the episodes every week. Naturally, fans want to know if there will be another installment any time soon. Here is what we know!

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Release Date

‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 8 released on November 10, 2020, on History, with the season wrapping up on May 4, 2021. The eighth season consists of 25 episodes that run for about an hour each.

With regards to the ninth season, here is what we’ve got. The ninth installment has not yet been renewed or canceled. One of the reasons the show is popular is because the fans can get an opportunity to learn more about the island and the nitty-gritty of excavation. The show has also spawned series such as ‘The Curse of Civil War Gold’ and ‘Beyond Oak Island.’

In a conversation with History Channel, Gary Drayton referred to the eighth edition of the show as one of the most productive seasons ever. He added, “We have discovered more this year than we could have ever dreamed of finding. It has been a fantastic year. We made discovery after discovery after discovery.” For those who do not know, the island also attracts thousands of visitors and offers tours on specific weekends. The tickets often get sold out months in advance. With all the hype around the mystery, we would not be surprised if the series is greenlit for another season.

Season 8 was renewed in late September 2020 and began screening after a couple of months in November. Also, taking into account that new seasons usually release in November each year, there is ample time for renewal. Therefore, if the show is given the go-ahead by early Fall 2021, we can expect ‘The Curse of Oak Island’ season 9 to release sometime in late 2021 or early 2022.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 Cast: Who can be in it?

The cast of the show is helmed by brothers Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina. They are also joined by Marty’s son, Alex Lagina, and their nephew, Peter Fornetti. The Lagina brothers are accompanied by a team of competent researchers, historians, heavy equipment operators, and archaeologists. This includes Craig Tester, Jack Begley, Dan Henskee, Charles Barkhouse, and Paul Troutman. Doug Crowell, Billy Gerhardt, Terry Matheson, Laird Niven, Gary Drayton, and Steve Guptill are also significant members of the team. If the show returns with the ninth installment, we may see most of them again, along with other recurring cast members.

What Can The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 be About?

In this show, Rick and Marty Lagina take help from a talented team of experts to look for the rumored treasure on Oak Island. The final episode of season 8 packed a lot of excitement as the team was convinced that they are very close to unearthing the treasure that people had been after for centuries. They try to find the exact location of the Money Pit and find evidence to confirm their theory around it.

If they end up finding the treasure, one cannot be certain that it is the only thing buried underneath. The only way to know if there is more is to continue digging. Therefore, if we get season 9, the Lagina brothers and their team will continue to explore further until they are sure they have found what they have been looking for. Then there is also a possibility of finding more treasure in the other sites.

