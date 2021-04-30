Helmed by Chris Gorak and based on a screenplay by Jon Spaihts, ‘The Darkest Hour’ is a stylistically immersive sci-fi apocalyptic survival film that revolves around a group of young American adults fighting an invasion of electricity-sucking aliens in a devastated Moscow. Emile Hirsch of ‘Into The Wild’ fame takes up the role of the lead character while recognizable faces like Max Minghella and Olivia Thirlby play supporting characters. While the story does not add much to the worn-out genre other than the visually stimulating aliens who seem to suck electricity out of the Earth, the ending still hints at a possible sequel. If you seek the prospects of a sequel of ‘The Darkest Hour,’ let us cover for you.

The Darkest Hour Sequel Release Date

‘The Darkest Hour’ premiered on limited screens on December 22, 2011, in Russia and other Eastern European countries such as Belarus, Hungary, and Ukraine. Three days later, on December 25, 2011, the film had its grand Christmas release in the US and Canada.

Let us now walk you through the prospects of a sequel of ‘The Darkest Hour.’ Unfortunately, the film was met with mostly negative reception from critics and audiences. While being touted as the most enjoyable worst film of 2011, the critics were fast to point out the silliness inherent in the puzzling sci-fi horror. While the audience liked the awe-inducing shots of an empty Red Square and the visually stimulating depiction of the invisible aliens, the lack of an engaging story or a set of compelling characters was felt by many who watched the film.

Moreover, while attempting to be a light-hearted horror, the film lacked enough grossness to keep the genre fans satisfied. However, many films lack positive critical ratings and yet manage to gain cult significance, of which the popular ‘Scary Movie’ franchise is a glaring example. The negative critical reviews do not ensure the cancellation of the sequel. ‘The Darkest Hour’ proved to be a moderate box office success worldwide and managed to nearly double its budget in the 53 weeks of its release window.

If the producers want to revisit the franchise, they know that there are people out there to consume the assorted tomfoolery. Moreover, the alien invasion horror sci-fi genre is noted for its many reprisals, and the film, in this context, can very well see a sequel in the future. The probability of a sequel cannot be dismissed, especially since the ending of the original movie plants the idea of a sequel in the mind of the viewer.

In fact, the plain narrative looks like a sort of prologue that tries to sell the idea of the sequel to the audience. The film ends on an inconclusive note. In the end, as the submarine rescues the survivors to an undisclosed location, the protagonists receive the news of militant groups retaliating against the invisible aliens. In the penultimate moment, the daring hero Sean says with considerable profundity, “This is where it starts.” And thus, the screenwriter implanted the idea of a sequel in the mind of the viewer.

Director Chris Gorak finds more comfort in production designing and art direction roles as his credits include films like ‘Fight Club’ and ‘Minority Report.’ As of 2021, ‘The Darkest Hour’ is his last released feature-length film. We do not know if he is involved in any sequel project, but according to a piece by Deadline dated 2017, the director took up the responsibility of directing a sci-fi adventure called ‘Attach.’ So, all things considered, it is highly unlikely that ‘The Darkest Hour’ sequel will be made in the near future.

