Will There be a The Guilty Sequel?

‘The Guilty’ is a tense thriller set almost entirely within the confines of a 911 emergency response communications center. The film follows Joe Baylor as he attempts to rescue a kidnapping victim while unable to leave his workstation. In the process, the police officer confronts his own dark past and is inspired to drastically mend his ways.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film focuses entirely on Joe Baylor, who Jake Gyllenhaal fittingly essays. As the film’s central character, Joe ties all the other elements of the film together, and the narrative progresses through frantic phone calls between him and other characters. Despite it ending on a relatively decisive note, could a follow-up film be possible? Here’s everything we know so far about ‘The Guilty’ sequel.

The Guilty Sequel Release Date

‘The Guilty’ was initially screened at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 11, 2021, and had a limited release on September 24, 2021. The film then released to global audiences on October 1, 2021, on Netflix.

As far as a sequel is concerned, there have been no official comments as to whether it might be greenlit. There is a high probability that a follow-up to ‘The Guilty’ will not be made, most notably because the film’s central character, Joe Baylor, gets convicted at the end. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that he will return to his post as a police officer, which is essential to the film’s central premise.

Of course, other aspects to the storyline, like the kidnapping victim Emily Lighton and her husband Henry Fisher, could prove fascinating. However, delving into their storyline would entail a very different narrative from the film that singularly focuses on a troubled police officer. Another potential story arc for a sequel could be Joe’s own troubled past. In this case, too, the film’s single-location aspect, which is central to its aesthetic, would not appear.

In fact, the single-location, single-character style of ‘The Guilty’ is what largely sets it apart from other thrillers. This style of film seems like a difficult one to make sequels in, considering the story focuses strongly on a single character. As is the case with ‘The Guilty,’ the film’s eclectic style is more prone to remakes than sequels.

The situation that Joe Baylor finds himself in— where he must save an individual but cannot leave his workstation, is a compelling setup that can be explored using different characters and situations. However, these would technically be remakes of the movie and not sequels. In fact, ‘The Guilty’ is also a remake of the 2018 Danish film ‘Den Skyldige.’ All things considered, the story arc and general layout of the film make it unsuitable for sequels, and though we could see another remake in the future, it seems highly unlikely that ‘The Guilty’ sequel will be made.

