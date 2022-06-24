Will There be a The Man from Toronto Sequel?

Netflix’s action film ‘The Man from Toronto’ centers around Teddy Jackson, a fitness center employee who gets mistaken as the titular assassin by an international criminal named Sebastian Marín. Since Marín has hired the Man from Toronto to complete a mission for him, the FBI uses Teddy to catch the former Venezuelan colonel. Meanwhile, the real Man from Toronto joins Teddy to complete Marín’s mission for his fee. The film progresses through the extraordinary companionship that forms between Teddy and the assassin.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, ‘The Man from Toronto’ received favorable reviews from critics and audiences alike, especially for the performances of the main cast and the film’s engrossing narrative. Since the film and the characters have ample scope for a sequel, the admirers of the action-comedy may want to know about the prospects of the same. Well, here’s everything you need to know!

The Man from Toronto 2 Release Date

‘The Man from Toronto’ premiered worldwide, except in China, on June 24, 2022, on Netflix. After multiple postponements due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the film was slated to release theatrically on August 12, 2022, by Sony Pictures. However, Netflix then acquired the distribution rights of the film to release it through the streaming service.

As far as the sequel is concerned, let us share what we know. Neither Netflix nor the producers of ‘The Man from Toronto’ has greenlit the sequel of the film or even released a statement concerning the same. However, the prospects of a sequel happening are indeed bright. Netflix had greenlit the sequels of two of its well-received action films, ‘Extraction’ and ‘Red Notice,’ in recent times. If the film manages to garner enough viewership, among other required factors, the streaming giant may get tempted to approve the second part of the action-comedy.

Narrative-wise, a sequel can be conceived with Woody Harrelson’s Man from Toronto returning for another enthralling mission, possibly with Teddy again. Considering the success of action franchises like ‘John Wick’ and ‘Kingsman,’ a sequel of the Patrick Hughes directorial seems probable. Hughes had previously directed the sequel of his own film ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard,’ titled ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard.’ Thus, if the sequel gets greenlit soon, we can expect ‘The Man from Toronto’ to release sometime in Q3 2024 or later.

The Man from Toronto 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the sequel gets greenlit, we can expect the inevitable return of Woody Harrelson as the Man from Toronto. If the sequel is not about a solo expedition of the assassin, Kevin Hart may return as Teddy Jackson. Jasmine Mathews (Lori), Kaley Cuoco (Anne), Jencarlos Canela (Agent Santoro), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Agent Davis), Pierson Fode (The Man from Miami), and Kate Drummond (Agent Lawrence) may return as well.

Ellen Barkin most likely will not return in the potential sequel since her character “the Handler” dies in the film. Since the story arc of Sebastian Marín gets concluded in the film, Alejandro De Hoyos may not return as well. In addition, we can also expect fresh faces in the possible sequel.

The Man from Toronto 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘The Man from Toronto’ ends with the Handler sending multiple assassins to kill the Man from Toronto for taking the money from Sebastian Marín. She realizes that the assassin is not useful to her anymore due to his reluctance to complete the missions ruthlessly. The Man from Toronto and Teddy team up to fight the assassins and eventually kill the Handler. The Man from Toronto also puts an end to his life as an assassin and starts a restaurant for his life ahead. Teddy and Lori reunite and await their first baby. Anne, Lori’s friend, starts to date the Man from Toronto.

If greenlit, the sequel may follow the Man from Toronto, possibly forced to return to his life as an assassin. Teddy may unintentionally team up with him again to complete a life-threatening mission. The Man from Toronto’s return to the world of crime may provoke the FBI agents Davis and Lawrence to stop him while the assassin deals with a greater threat. If the Man from Toronto is on a solo mission, without Teddy, we may see him teaming up with another civilian to bring down the antagonist.

