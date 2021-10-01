Will There be a The Many Saints of Newark Sequel?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ is a crime drama movie directed by Alan Taylor that serves as a prequel to ‘The Sopranos.’ The film is set in the 1960s and 70s and explores the boyhood days of Tony Soprano amidst the growing racial tension in the city. The movie has received a positive reception from critics and revives the spirit of the original TV show.

With the prequel renewing interest in the classic and fan-favorite characters created by David Chase, it is only natural that fans want to see more of them on the screen. If you are wondering whether there will be a follow-up film that continues the journey of a young Tony Soprano, allow us to share everything we know about a sequel to ‘The Many Saints of Newark.’

The Many Saints of Newark Sequel Release Date

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ was released on October 1, 2021, by Warner Bros. Pictures in theaters and on HBO Max (for a period of 31 days) in the United States. Having said that, however, it initially released on September 22, 2021, in the United Kingdom and at the Tribeca Fall Preview.

After the show’s season finale, creator David Chase was hesitant to continue the story in a sequel but remained open to doing a prequel. With the prequel movie set decades before Tony’s rise to the pinnacle of organized crime in Newark, there is definitely room for more entries that will flesh out the character’s backstory.

Chase has expressed an interest in making a sequel to the movie on the condition that he gets to collaborate with writer Terence Winter (‘The Wolf of Wall Street‘), who worked on ‘The Sopranos.’ Winter has confirmed that he would be excited to reunite with Chase on such a project.

More recently, in an interview, Chase said that the decision to make a sequel ultimately rests in the hands of the producers. If the movie performs as per the studio’s financial and viewership expectations, a sequel could be announced in the coming months. All things said, the prospects of a sequel materializing do look promising, and if everything goes smoothly, ‘The Many Saints of Newark 2’ could arrive on our screens sometime in 2023, at the earliest.

The Many Saints of Newark Sequel Cast: Who can be in it?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ stars Alessandro Nivola as Richard “Dickie” Moltisanti, a mentor figure to Anthony “Tony” Sporano. Michael Gandolfini plays Tony Soprano in the character’s teenage years. Jon Bernthal and Vera Farmiga appear as Tony’s parents Johnny Soprano and Livia Soprano, while Corey Stoll essays Tony’s uncle, Junior Soprano.

Leslie Odom Jr. plays Harold McBrayer, a rival gang leader, and Ray Liotta appears in dual roles as the twins, Aldo “Hollywood Dick” Moltisanti and Salvatore “Sally” Moltisanti. Michela De Rossi (Giuseppina), Billy Magnussen (Paulie Walnuts), John Magaro (Silvio Dante), and Samson Moeakiola (Pussy Bonpensiero) appear in supporting roles.

For the sequel, most of the cast members are likely to return, with Gandolfini already having expressed an interest in reprising the role originated by his late father. Given his character’s influence on Tony, Nivola is also likely to appear as Dickie in flashbacks. De Rossi will almost certainly not return as her character dies in the first film.

The Many Saints of Newark Sequel Plot: What can it be About?

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ focuses on Tony’s relationship with Dickie Moltisanti and intimately explores how his uncle influences the impressionable teenager. It also explores the toll a life of crime takes on a person through Dickie. The movie ends with Dickie being shot dead and sets up Tony to go down a dark path.

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ sequel is likely to focus on Tony in his 20s. The movie could explore why Tony drops out of college and flesh out the elements that influence his decision to join the DiMeo crime family. It could depict Tony committing his first murder and learning the mafia trade under the tutelage of Paulie while working alongside the likes of Silvio, Pussy, Ralph, and Jackie.

