Will There be a The Matrix Resurrections Sequel?

Directed by Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is the fourth entry in ‘The Matrix’ franchise. For years, the studio has asked Lana and her sister Lily to make a sequel to ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ but they repeatedly declined. In 2019, after the consecutive deaths of her father, friend, and mother, a grieving Lana came up with the concept for the fourth Matrix film, deciding to bring back “arguably the two most important characters (Neo and Trinity)” in her life. The film is set 60 years after the events of the third film. Trapped in the Matrix, Neo and Trinity lead separate lives but know something is missing. Things start to change when the humans and their machine allies in the real world discover that “the One” from the stories of their forebearers is still alive.

Following its release, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ received a mostly positive response from critics and fans. The visuals and the performance by the main cast received much praise. However, some criticism was directed at the script and the overall concept. If you have already watched ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ and wondering whether there will be a sequel, we got you covered.

The Matrix 5 Release Date

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was released across the US on December 22, 2021. It was simultaneously made available on HBO Max for a month. The movie initially premiered in Toronto on December 16, 2021, and had its first US showing at the Castro Theater in San Francisco, California, on December 18, 2021. The fourth Matrix film was originally supposed to release on May 21, 2021, but suffered multiple delays because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As for ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ sequel, this is what you need to know.

Neither the Warner Bros. executives nor Lana and her team have yet confirmed the development of a sequel. However, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was reportedly conceptualized as a reboot. Asked in an interview about the effects of the Warner Bros-HBO Max deal on the future of ‘The Matrix’ franchise, Ann Sarnoff, the Chairperson and CEO of Warner Bros., said that “Anytime Lana (Wachowski) wants to make a movie, we’re all in.” An important thing to note here is that the ending of the fourth installment does leave room in the narrative for further explorations.

So, the development of a sequel ultimately depends upon whether Lana wants to make more ‘Matrix’ films, and as always, the box office returns. ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is the last Warner Bros. film released simultaneously in the theaters and on HBO Max. The deal between the production company and the streaming service was made as a response to the COVID situation. ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ and ‘Dune’ are some of the films that were released in the same manner.

Combined with the pandemic, the deal most likely had an impact on the overall box-office of these films. Moreover, ‘The Matrix: Resurrections’ is competing with MCU’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home,’ which is already one of the highest-grossing movies of the year. But then, ‘The Matrix’ films have a legacy that towers over most other franchises. The news of its release has probably drawn millions of people to the theater.

If ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ turns out to be a commercial hit and if Lana does decide to do another ‘Matrix’ film, it will probably go into development in 2022. And if that happens, the audience can expect ‘The Matrix’ 5 or ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ sequel to come out sometime in 2023.

The Matrix 5 Cast: Who Can Be in It?

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ stars Keanu Reeves (Thomas Anderson/Neo), Carrie-Anne Moss (Tiffany/Trinity), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Morpheus), Jessica Henwick (Bugs), Jonathan Groff (Smith), Neil Patrick Harris (The Analyst), and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Sati). Additionally, the film’s cast includes Jada Pinkett Smith (Niobe), Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), Eréndira Ibarra (Lexy), Max Riemelt (Shepherd), Brian J. Smith (Berg), Toby Onwumere (Sequoia), and Lambert Wilson (The Merovingian).

Laurence Fishburne and Hugo Weaving, who play Morpheus and Smith in the first three films, appear via archive footage in ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ In the prospective sequel, most of the cast will probably reprise their roles. Moreover, new cast members might be added if the film expands its universe.

The Matrix 5 Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ choice is an important trope, just like it has been in other entries in the franchise. Trinity ultimately chooses Neo and freedom over her family and breaks free of the existential constraints that the Analyst had put on her. She eventually becomes one half of the One and learns to fly. She then heads towards safety with Neo. Smith helps them to a degree, primarily due to his desire for revenge against the Analyst. In the final scene, Neo and Trinity tell the Analyst that they will remake the world.

In the prospective sequel, we might learn more about the new version of the Matrix. It will be revealed whether the Analyst is the “New Power” that the Oracle spoke of or it is someone else. Both the machines and the humans will probably feel the ramifications of freeing Trinity. The tentative peace between the two races might come to an end, plunging the real world into another war.

Read More: Where Was The Matrix Resurrections Filmed?