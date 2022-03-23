Will There be a The Rental Sequel?

In his feature directorial debut, Dave Franco hits the message home in the 2020 indie horror thriller ‘The Rental.’ Much like the title suggests, the story unfolds in a rental property, where two couples check-in for the weekend. With past secrets seeping into the present and people acting out of passion, the story goes haywire before you see the danger coming.

In the middle of boiling tension, the horrific presence of a masked stranger further jeopardizes the lives of the lodgers. The story unfolds in a serene setting, while the cast ensemble infuses it with nervous energy. The finale keeps the tale open-ended, while a post-credit scene makes you root for a sequel. If you seek to know if a sequel is on the horizon, let us help you with the endeavor.

The Rental Sequel Release Date

‘The Rental’ premiered on June 18, 2020, at the Vineland Drive-In Theatre in the City of Industry, California. The film had its US release on July 24, 2020, both on the internet and in theatres. Let us now speculate on the possibility of a sequel.

For director Dave Franco, the movie marked his feature debut. The director, who derived inspiration from horror maestros such as Ari Aster and Jordan Peele, wanted his movie to stand out. Although the movie’s promising release got derailed to an extent, thanks to the onset of the pandemic, it still topped the box office on its opening weekend. Moreover, the response in video-on-demand platforms was also promising, as the movie topped the charts at iTunes Store, Apple TV, and Spectrum TV. On iTunes, it stayed the top rented horror film after its release.

The director expressively kept the ending ambiguous, keeping in mind the possibility of a sequel. Looking at the commercial success of the movie, the sequel idea remains strong. Dave Franco remains busy with the production of the romantic comedy, ‘Somebody That I Used To Know,’ whose script he co-authored with wife and collaborator Alison Brie. If the producers are willing and the script is final, production of the prospective sequel may begin in 2022. If that is the case, the sequel may premiere in 2024 or later.

The Rental Sequel Cast: Who Can Be In It?

The possible sequel will put together a new cast ensemble, in all probability. Dan Stevens (Charlie), Alison Brie (Michelle), Sheila Vand (Mina), and Jeremy Allen White (Josh) will likely not reprise their roles due to their characters’ deaths. Moreover, it also seems like Toby Huss will not grace the screen again as his character, Taylor, also suffers a fatal outcome in ‘The Rental.’ Anthony Molinari may reprise his role from the original movie as the masked man, while in other roles, we may expect a slew of promising talents and known stars.

The Rental Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

The first part unfolds like a home invasion thriller, while the ending keeps some room for imagining a prospective sequel. Without getting too much into spoilers, the killer gets away scot-free at the end of the original movie. He relocates to another bed and breakfast, where he installs the cameras and sound recording equipment detached from the previous place. In a post-credits scene, we sense the killer spying on his ignorant victims, while waiting for his next prey.

The prospective sequel may pick up from the ending of the original movie, chronicling another such incident involving another rental property. The proposed sequel may also unfold like a prequel, especially following Dave Franco’s own words. Speaking with Forbes in July 2020, Franco divulged his plan around a sequel. According to him, “the sequel would deal a little bit with the mythology of our villain and potentially be set somewhere outside of the US.” Rest assured, if the sequel ever sees the light of day, it will be as bloody and twisted as its precursor.

