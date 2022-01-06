Will There be a The Wasteland Sequel?

‘The Wasteland,’ also known as ‘The Beast,’ ‘La Bestia,’ and ‘El Páramo’ is a Spanish horror drama film on Netflix, directed by David Casademunt. The story revolves around Diego, a young boy who lives with his parents Lucía and Salvador in a shack isolated from the world, during the 19th Century. The family is tormented by an evil creature called “The Beast” that is created from their fears, who watches them and seems to get closer as their panic intensifies. When it targets their home, it is up to Diego to save his mother and himself from the clutches of the horrifying entity.

The movie is a perfect mix of the horror and psychological thriller genres and increases the pace of the viewers’ hearts with each moment. The realistic depiction of the stigma around mental illness in olden times, as well as the complexity of the human mind, garnered lots of praise from critics. Moreover, the intriguing ending of ‘The Wasteland’ has left everyone wondering about the sequel. If that’s your case too, we’ve got all the information needed.

The Wasteland Sequel Release Date

‘The Wasteland’ arrived on January 6, 2022, on Netflix. It originally had its world premiere at the 54th Sitges International Film Festival on October 11, 2021. The movie received mostly favorable reviews from critics, with special mentions for the performances of the actors, the musical score, and the relevance of its themes in mental health advocacy. As for ‘The Wasteland’ sequel, here is everything we know so far.

The filmmakers are yet to make any official announcement about a sequel being in the works. However, given the general trend of horror movies returning with multiple sequels and turning into franchises, there is a likely possibility of a sequel to The Wasteland. Apt examples can be seen in the cases of ‘The Conjuring,’ ‘Insidious,’ and ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ which are popular movies in the horror genre with several following sequels.

Furthermore, the gripping conclusion of the movie leaves a few story arcs which can be further expanded upon, thus leaving room for at least one more installment. The potential sequel shall also answer a few of the doubts left in the minds of the viewers after the climax, regarding the fates of certain characters. If creator David Casademunt officially expresses his intent to develop the narrative into a new concept, the sequel of ‘The Wasteland’ will soon get a go-ahead in the coming months.

With Netflix backing the project, it is also likely that the production of the possible sequel shall take lesser time than its first outing. If everything falls into place and schedules are not delayed due to the pandemic, the audience can expect ‘The Wasteland’ sequel to come out sometime in Q4 2023.

The Wasteland Sequel: Who Can Be in it?

‘The Wasteland’ stars Inma Cuesta as Lucía, Asier Flores as Diego, Roberto Álamo as Salvadore, and Alejandra Howard as Juana. Cuesta, Álamo, and Howard will not return in the potential sequel, since their characters are dead. If the movie does return with a second part, Flores shall most likely reprise his role of Diego and there will also be new faces in the cast to progress the narrative ahead.

The Wasteland Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘The Wasteland,’ Salvador tells Diego the story of The Beast who feasts on people’s fears and how his sister Juana died after seeing it. It is also revealed that the young girl suffered abuse at the hands of her family before her death. Meanwhile, Lucía begins to believe in the existence of the creature and when Salvador goes out of the house and doesn’t return, she spirals into depression. Soon she sees the creature becoming real and coming closer as she goes deeper into dejection.

In the intense climax scene, The Beast enters the house and fatally wounds Lucía, but Diego is finally able to face his fears and get her out in time. He even manages to shoot The Beast in the house and set it on fire, but unfortunately, Lucía succumbs to her injuries. Though The Beast goes out with the flames in the house, it can again be seen looking at Diego from a distance as the movie ends. This implies that The Beast is still alive, but Diego is safe from it since he finally conquered his inner demons.

The potential sequel can explore Diego’s future as he ventures alone into the world for the first time. It can also see him facing The Beast once again in a different situation and saving new characters from the creature’s attack. However, another entity and setting might be introduced, to give the storyline a fresh perspective.

